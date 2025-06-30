Submit Release
EU support for continued reforms in Serbia

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović met today in Skopje with Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy (DG ENEST) Gert Jan Koopman to discuss Serbia’s next steps in accession negotiations with the European Union.

