EU support for continued reforms in Serbia

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović met today in Skopje with Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy (DG ENEST) Gert Jan Koopman to discuss Serbia’s next steps in accession negotiations with the European Union.

