CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK LEADS $1M SEED ROUND IN SPAYVAC, SECURES BOARD SEAT TO ADVANCE FERTILITY CONTROL FOR ANIMALS

CTAN leads $1M seed round in SpayVac to advance single-dose fertility control for animals; Jeff Peterson joins board to support growth and strategy.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpayVac, a Wisconsin-based biotech company developing long-lasting, single-dose immunocontraceptive vaccines for animal populations, has secured a $1 million investment led by the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), with participation from the CTAN Sidecar Fund and Serra Ventures. As part of the investment, CTAN member Jeff Peterson will take a board seat and provide active guidance as the company navigates regulatory approvals and prepares to scale. This positions CTAN as a strategic partner in SpayVac’s next phase of growth.SpayVac is addressing a widespread, often overlooked challenge in both wildlife management and food production animals: how to control animal populations and effectively limit reproduction in a way that is scalable, humane, and affordable. The patented liposome-based delivery platform used in SpayVac offers permanent fertility control through a single injection—removing the need for costly surgical procedures or multi-dose protocols. Applications include feral horses, deer, monkeys, feral burros, feral cattle, swine, farmed fish, and feral and stray cats and dogs.The company is currently focused on obtaining EPA approval to register SpayVac for use in free-roaming deer and horses. In support of product adoption, an ongoing 5-year study will optimize administration of the vaccine in feral horses. This study is supported by a $318,484 grant from the Bureau of Land Management's Wild Horse and Burro Program.Other recent milestones include an early-stage development project with Hendrix Genetics to expand into aquaculture and a $50,000 grant from the Public Lands Council.SpayVac has built a strong scientific foundation for a novel product backed by real world trial results. Their vaccine is in use in trials in multiple species and urgently needed,” said Jeff Peterson, CTAN Deal Team Member. “Its one-and-done approach addresses real inefficiencies in animal population control and offers a scalable solution across diverse markets.”The $1 million investment will support SpayVac’s next stage of development. CTAN’s board seat ensures active guidance as the company moves through the regulatory process and begins commercial rollout.“This investment accelerates our ability to provide needed, effective population control solutions to both wildlife managers, and breeding control to food producers,” said Tom D’Orazio, CEO of SpayVac. “We’re grateful for CTAN’s support and excited to work closely with their network as we grow.”SpayVac’s technology has been validated in species such as seals, elephants, monkeys, feral horses, and deer through real-world trials, demonstrating up to 95% long-term efficacy. With additional applications under review for domestic and production animals, the company estimates a market opportunity of over $250M annually.About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Central Texas Angel Network is one of the largest and most active angel investing organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2006, CTAN has been dedicated to supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs throughout Central Texas. CTAN provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help promising ventures succeed and drive economic growth in the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.