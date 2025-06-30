SideBar Welcomes Government Accountability Project CEO Louis Clark

CEO Louis Clark SideBar - New Tile Legal Talk Network MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

The Government Accountability Project uses legal action, fact-based media reporting, and legislation to protect government and corporate whistleblowers.

It was clear something needed to be done to protect whistleblowers from government and corporate retaliation and to combat disinformation campaigns.” — Government Accountability Project CEO Louis Clark

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Louis Clark, Executive Director and CEO of Government Accountability Project. Clark has served as the director of the organization since 1978, having first served as its legal counsel.Government Accountability Project was founded in 1977 in the wake of Daniel Ellsberg’s landmark release of the Pentagon Papers. “After Ellsberg received fierce retaliation from the Nixon administration, it was clear something needed to be done to protect whistleblowers from government and corporate retaliation and to combat disinformation campaigns,” says Clark.In an era when whistleblowers were commonly referred to as “snitches,” “turncoats,” and “stool pigeons”, Government Accountability Project defended whistleblowers through legal action, fact-based media reporting, and legislative campaigns to establish statutory whistleblower protections. Cohost Jackie Gardina noted the considerable success of Government Accountability Project, saying "GAP has represented more than 8,000 clients who have sought out whistleblower protection from corporate or government retaliation."“In addition to its critical work in the area of whistleblower protection, Government Accountability Project also works to ensure that the public is protected from waste, fraud, and abuse in government and corporations,” said cohost Mitch Winick.In an extraordinarily dedicated career of public service, Clark has served as a spokesperson and public ambassador for Government Accountability Project for more than four decades. “Louis Clark clearly reflects the characteristics of ‘Optimism in Action’, the theme of SideBar’s season three,” said Winick. Clark has remained focused and dedicated to protecting the public through cases and legislation here in the U.S., as well as meeting with international delegations from all over the world to share Government Accountability Project’s successful methodology.To listen to Louis Clark’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

