Devonta Sullivan of GA has been appointed National Ambassador for Veterans for America First said Stan Fitzgerald

Devonta Sullivan Veterans for America First Vet Force - Veterans for America First

Devonta "Sully" Sullivan of Atlanta Georgia named Ambassador for VFAF and the Endorsement of Veteran James Bledsoe for Raleigh North Carolina City Council

Devonta Sullivan has made great progress with the Georgia State Chapter Vet Force Program helping the community and is the perfect choice to replicate that nationwide. We are honored to have him.” — Stan Fitzgerald Georgia VFAF Political Director

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies: The official press of VFAF Veterans for America First Devonta Sullivan of Atlanta has been appointed as a National Ambassador for Veterans for America First (VFAF).Devonta “Sully” Sullivan is a Former Police Officer, Former Atlanta Mayoral Candidate and Georgia VFAF Veterans for America First Vet Force Leader.Currently the VFAF Vet Force Georgia team is rebuilding a shelter affiliated with Park Ave Baptist Church Through the VFAF Vet Force program, which mobilizes veterans, ex-law enforcement officers, and community members for hands-on service. Sullivan has assembled a coalition of volunteers dedicated to transforming shelter into a safe haven. This grassroots effort has attracted local businesses, veterans, and Atlanta residents—united by the belief that every person deserves a roof over their head and a chance to rebuild.Building on his successful leadership in Georgia through the VFAF Vet Force program, Sullivan will now help expand that success nationwide. He will also be launching a podcast to further amplify the VFAF mission and engage with veterans, first responders, and citizens across the country who volunteer at Veterans for America FirstIn other VFAF News:VFAF Endorsement of Combat Veteran James Bledsoe for Raleigh North Carolina City Council At-Large"Veterans For America First has issued an endorsement for James Bledsoe in his candidacy for Raleigh City Council At Large. James Bledsoe has a record of accomplishments in military service. Bledsoe is a proven productive citizen and veteran" said David Draper Vice President VFAF NC Chapter and National Ambassador Veterans for America First.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a national grassroots coalition of U.S. military veterans, first responders, and patriotic Americans founded in 2015 by Admiral Charles Kubic. The organization advocates for America First policies, supports pro-veteran candidates, and promotes strong national defense, secure borders, and constitutional values. In recent years VFAF is known for its production of documentary films such as "The Fall of Deceit", "Border Invasion an American Crisis" and "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement"The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

