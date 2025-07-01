Impact XM Shares Full Agenda, Featured Speakers, and Sponsors for 2025 Rethink Conference

Event marketers to gather for cross-industry insights, AI-driven strategies, and immersive brand experiences at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Our agenda was designed to challenge assumptions and spark new thinking, giving attendees practical tools to shape the future of experiential marketing.” — James C. Morris, EVP, Growth at Impact XM

DAYTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact XM , a global leader in event and experiential marketing, has released the full agenda, featured speaker lineup, and sponsor showcase for its 2025 Rethink Conference . Now in its 19th year, Rethink returns on July 16 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This one-day event brings together event marketers from across industries for a day packed with fresh insights, creative inspiration, and meaningful industry connections. Attendees can expect a dynamic mix of inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops alongside fellow event professionals, expert panels, and interactive experiences – all designed to explore the industry’s most pressing topics, breakthrough ideas, and emerging technologies.“This year’s theme, Rethink Impossible, is all about breaking through perceived limitations –creatively, strategically, and technologically,” said James C. Morris, EVP, Growth at Impact XM. “Our agenda was designed to challenge assumptions and spark new thinking, giving attendees practical tools to shape the future of experiential marketing.”The conference will open with a Welcome Reception the evening of July 15, featuring exclusive, private access to the museum’s world-class Impressionist galleries – home to one of the largest collections of Monet, Degas, and Renoir outside of France. Like the Impressionists who redefined the boundaries of art and dared to rethink the impossible, Impact XM will begin the event by stepping into a space that celebrates bold vision and creative disruption.On July 16th, attendees will hear from two renowned keynote speakers. Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, will share tools and techniques to help organizations foster a culture of imagination and bold thinking. His presentation, “Embedding a Culture of Innovation & Creativity into Everyone’s DNA,” will explore how human traits like curiosity and intuition can give brands an edge in an AI-driven era. Closing out the day will be Julius Solaris, Founder of Boldpush, and one of the most influential voices in the global experiential marking industry. In his session, “Rethinking the Way We Do Events”, Julius will challenge conventional wisdom with data-backed insights and forward-looking views on how to future-proof event strategy.The 2025 Rethink Conference will feature a bold mix of internal and external voices across six breakout sessions, each designed to challenge assumptions and push the boundaries of what is possible. Topics include real-time event data, AI integration, omnichannel ecosystems, global trends, human-centered attendee experiences, and multisensory experience design. One standout session is a dynamic panel on the evolving role of AI in event marketing, offering diverse perspectives on how to adapt and lead in a rapidly shifting landscape.Attendees will also have the chance to explore the latest brand engagement strategies at the Engagement Showcase, which will run during both lunch and throughout the afternoon. This year’s showcase will highlight emerging technology and activation concepts designed to elevate event experiences. Highlighted sponsors include Bizzabo, CORT Events, PEAK Technologies, Storycraft Lab, On Location, and Snapbar. View the full list of sponsors here https://impact-xm.com/rethink-2025-sponsors For more details and to register, visit https://impact-xm.com/rethink-2025

