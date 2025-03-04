Impact XM Expands UK Presence with Acquisition of Touch Associates, Strengthening Experiential Brand Engagement

DAYTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact XM, a global experiential marketing agency, has announced its acquisition of Touch Associates, a UK-based B2B brand experience agency. This acquisition strengthens Impact XM’s presence in the UK and Europe, reinforcing its commitment to creating insight-driven, award-winning brand experiences that deliver lasting impact.“As we expand our footprint in Europe, bringing Touch into the Impact XM team is a strategic step forward,” said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. “Experiential marketing is evolving, and brands across all sectors are looking for more meaningful, high-impact ways to connect with their audiences. Touch’s expertise is a perfect match for Impact XM’s capabilities in large-scale event production, meetings and conferences, custom exhibit design and fabrication, attendee engagements, tech-driven event solutions, and brand activations. Together, we’re elevating what’s possible for our clients.”With 95+ global employees, Touch has built a strong reputation for delivering high-touch, strategic events. Now, as part of Impact XM, they will gain access to expanded creative, technological, and production resources, ensuring a more seamless and integrated approach to experiential marketing.“Joining Impact XM is an exciting step for Touch and the clients we serve,” said David Bottrill, Managing Director, Touch. “Impact XM’s strong US presence and extensive in-house capabilities, including fabrication and AV, along with its experience in the execution of large-scale production, will open new doors for our clients, giving them access to even more robust and integrated experiential solutions. We are looking forward to combining our strategic expertise with their world-class execution to create truly end-to-end brand experiences.”“The extended suite of services that we can both now offer our combined & potential new clients is such an exciting step forward for us all,” added Colette Murphy, Managing Director, Touch. “Together, we can truly help our clients to reimagine their events and move beyond traditional activities and into fully immersive, experience-led engagements on an even broader global scale.”About Impact XMImpact XM is a leading global experiential marketing agency dedicated to crafting brand experiences that drive meaningful connections. By blending strategy, creativity, and technology, we help brands engage audiences in ways that are immersive, memorable, and results-driven. At Impact XM, we believe that Impact is Everything.Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Impact XM has locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London, England.For more information, visit www.impact-xm.com

