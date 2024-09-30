London-Based Enigma Creative Solutions Becomes a Part of Global Agency Impact XM

Strength of the Enigma Creative Solutions London Team to Grow European Presence of Event and Experiential Agency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enigma Creative Solutions (ECS), an esteemed exhibition and event design agency based in London, proudly announces its union with Impact XM , a leading global event and experiential marketing agency headquartered in the United States. The integration enables Impact XM to grow its European presence by leveraging the strength and reach of the ECS London team and gives ECS clients access to cutting-edge marketing strategies and industry insight.“This strategic union has exciting potential and will significantly enhance our growth trajectory,” said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. “The Enigma Creative Solutions team has a rich history of success throughout Europe, will deliver a stronger global presence for the company and unlock exciting opportunities for our clients.”Jon Gowar, former managing director of ECS and now SVP, Client Services of Impact XM, will become the primary leader of Impact XM’s European operations, as his expertise will drive continued growth in the region. Gowar became Managing Director of ECS in June 2023, after being a part of the agency’s leadership team for five years. This included running ECS’s business operations in the U.S.“The integration of Impact XM and Enigma is an exciting moment for us as we’ll be able to offer clients an even more comprehensive suite of services and expertise,” said Gowar.Pollacco added that the companies share a similar vision and culture, making them a perfect fit.“By integrating the award-winning talent and expertise of ECS, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that captivate and engage audiences and elevate brands worldwide. And we fortify our position as a premier provider of innovative experiential solutions on a global scale,” he said.With ECS's deep expertise in the tech industry, this partnership positions Impact XM to elevate its capabilities within the European market, where technology is a key focus. This strategic collaboration will enhance our offerings in the tech space while also expanding our creative, strategic, and digital services across all sectors. Notably, ECS’s impressive client portfolio includes major industry players like Dell Technologies, Evolution Gaming, and SB Tech, further solidifying our presence and growth potential in the European market.Dominic Softly, CEO of ECS, will play a key role in facilitating future growth initiatives for the business, as he provides strategic guidance and industry insights to position the company in the market.“We are confident that with both agencies’ combined expertise and shared commitment to innovation, Impact XM will redefine industry standards in event and experiential design,” Softly said.To learn more about Impact XM, visit www.impact-xm.com

