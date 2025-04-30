Beckfield College Nursing Programs Achieve Outstanding NCLEX Pass Rates in 2024

Empowering the Next Generation of Nurses – Beckfield College Celebrates 2024 NCLEX Pass Rates

Highlighting student success and major gains across all nursing programs.

We remain committed to equipping future nurses with the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to excel in the healthcare industry.” — Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College is proud to announce its 2024 NCLEX pass rates, highlighting the exceptional quality and commitment of its nursing programs. These results reflect the dedication of faculty, staff, and students in preparing future nurses for success in the healthcare field.• Diploma in Practical Nursing (DPN) 2024 Pass Rate: 97.7%• Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) 2024 Pass Rate: 93.1%• Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) 2024 Pass Rate: 91.9%“We take immense pride in these outstanding results,” said Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College. “These pass rates are a testament to the dedication of our nursing leadership, faculty, and students, as well as the strength of our nursing programs."The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program saw a significant increase, rising from 88.5% in 2023 to 91.9% in 2024, reinforcing Beckfield’s commitment to advancing nursing education. Meanwhile, the Diploma in Practical Nursing (DPN) program achieved a remarkable improvement, increasing over 30% from 67.6% in 2023 to 97.7% in 2024, marking one of the most impressive gains in the college’s history.“The continued success of our Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) program reflects our unwavering dedication to providing rigorous academic and clinical training,” said Dr. Jeannie Riddle, lead faculty of the AASN program. “We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving such strong results.” “The steady rise in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) pass rates demonstrates the effectiveness of our curriculum, faculty mentorship, and hands-on learning approach,” added Dr. Carol Stefaniak, lead faculty of the BSN and RN-BSN programs. “We are committed to preparing highly skilled nurses ready to lead in patient care.”The Diploma in Practical Nursing (DPN) program’s dramatic increase in pass rates speaks to the transformative work being done within the department. “This achievement is the result of faculty dedication, curriculum enhancements, and student perseverance,” said Dr. Lawrence. “We have restructured the program to ensure our students are fully prepared, and their success on the NCLEX proves the impact of these efforts.” Beckfield College consistently strengthens its standing as a frontrunner in nursing education by providing high-quality instruction, hands-on clinical experiences, and personalized student support. With these exceptional pass rates, the college remains dedicated to fostering excellence in nursing and healthcare.About Beckfield CollegeBeckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business. The college takes pride in its nursing programs, which boast impressive NCLEX-RN pass rates in the current and previous year.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu

