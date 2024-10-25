Beckfield College Students Qualify for State Funding Through Work-Ready Kentucky Program

As a recent addition to Beckfield's scholarships, it’s amazing to see students awarded the Work-Ready KY Scholarship, empowering the Kentucky community further.

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College Students Qualify for the Work-Ready Kentucky Scholarship ProgramBeckfield College is thrilled to announce that several students have qualified for the Work-Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program, receiving over $50,000 in state funding to support their education. This new participation in the program enables students to reduce their reliance on loans and out-of-pocket payments, providing significant financial relief.The Work-Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program offers tuition assistance to students pursuing career-related fields in high-demand industries across the state. Beckfield College’s involvement in the program underscores its commitment to making higher education accessible and affordable for its students.“We are thrilled to see so many of our students benefit from this incredible opportunity,” said Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College. “Reducing financial barriers is a key priority for us, and the Work-Ready KY Program is helping us achieve that by giving students access to funding that makes education more affordable.”Angela Davis Haynes, Financial Aid Director at Beckfield College, emphasized the positive impact of the scholarship, stating, “The Work-Ready Kentucky Scholarship offers meaningful financial support, helping ease the financial pressure for our students. It’s a valuable resource that allows them to stay focused on their academic and career aspirations while reducing their out-of-pocket expenses.”For the qualifying students, the combined financial support of over $50,000 will significantly reduce their need for loans or personal payments, giving them the financial freedom to focus more on their academic and career goals.“This funding has been a game-changer for me,” said Wenona Marshall, a recipient of the Work-Ready KY Scholarship. “Knowing that a portion of my tuition is covered means I can focus on my dream to become an RN without worrying about the financial burden.”Charles Johnson, another student benefiting from the program, added “The Work-Ready KY Program gave me the financial support I needed to stay in school and finish my degree. I am incredibly grateful to Beckfield for making this opportunity available to us.”Beckfield College encourages more students to apply for the Work-Ready KY Scholarship Program and take advantage of this exceptional opportunity for financial aid. The College remains dedicated to partnering with state and local initiatives to ensure that every student has the resources they need to succeed.________________________________________About Beckfield CollegeBeckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business.The college takes pride in its nursing programs, which boast impressive NCLEX-RN pass rates in current and previous year. In 2023, the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program achieved a 93% pass rate, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program achieved an 88% pass rate. These outcomes reflect Beckfield College's commitment to excellence in nursing education, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the healthcare field.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu

