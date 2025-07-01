JUNK.COM EXPERTS SHARE DECLUTTERING TIPS TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH A CLEAN SLATE

Before the fireworks fly, clear the clutter! Junk.com crews make quick work of bulky items so your home—and yard—are party-ready this Independence Day.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Independence Day, Junk.com wants Americans to celebrate more than just fireworks and freedom — it's time to declare independence from junk, too.

With garages overflowing, closets stuffed, and side yards turned into mini storage units, the nation’s go-to junk removal experts say July is the perfect time for a fresh start.

“Summer is our busiest season,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “People are hosting parties, moving homes, and finally tackling those projects they’ve put off all year. We like to think of it as a patriotic push for peace of mind — one junk pile at a time.”

To help households kick off a clutter-free summer, Junk.com has released its annual list of:

Top 10 Things to Toss This Summer

1. Old Patio Furniture – Rusted chairs and cracked tables are taking up valuable space.

2. Broken Holiday Decor – Yes, that shattered plastic reindeer still counts.

3. Outgrown Toys & Bikes – Donate or dispose, but don’t let them collect cobwebs.

4. Unusable Paint Cans & Chemicals – A safety hazard in the heat — time to go.

5. Retired Electronics – Outdated TVs, monitors, and cords don't belong in closets.

6. Moldy Pool Floats or Gear – If it smells like a swamp, it’s not worth saving.

7. Dilapidated Shelving Units – Wobbly, warped, or too far gone to repurpose.

8. Unused Exercise Equipment – That dusty treadmill doesn’t count as decor.

9. Boxes of Random “Maybes” – If you haven’t opened it in 3 years, you won’t miss it.

10. Broken Outdoor Toys & Furniture – Sun-faded, cracked plastic is a clean-out no-brainer.

Junk.com offers curbside, contact-free, and full-service removal options throughout the U.S., making it easy for households to clear the clutter without lifting a finger.

“Clutter causes stress,” adds Turturici. “Our team helps people reclaim their space — and their peace of mind. That’s something worth celebrating.”

To book a clean-out or learn more, visit www.junk.com.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a fast, friendly, and full-service junk removal company that helps people take back their space and simplify their lives. With eco-friendly disposal practices and a commitment to customer service, Junk.com makes getting rid of unwanted items easy, affordable, and hassle-free.

