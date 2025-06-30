Gordon McKernan Hosts Exclusive Interview with LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Following Tigers’ College World Series Win

Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan sat down with LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson for his first in-depth interview after the Tigers’ College World Series victory.

LSU is one of one. Something I tell people all the time... I didn’t leave Arizona to come to the SEC. I left to come to LSU because I believe there’s a difference.” — Coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan sat down with LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson for an exclusive interview just days after the Tigers clinched the College World Series title in Omaha, Nebraska.The conversation, held in The Garage Studio , McKernan’s new podcast space, marked Johnson’s first in-depth interview since returning to Baton Rouge.Johnson, who has now guided LSU to two national championships in three seasons, spoke about the differences between his two title-winning teams and shared insights on team dynamics, standout players and the program’s continued growth.Reflecting on his decision to leave Arizona for Baton Rouge, Johnson explained why LSU stands apart.“LSU is one of one. Something I tell people all the time... I didn’t leave Arizona to come to the SEC. I left to come to LSU because I believe there’s a difference,” Johnson said.The interview also covered Johnson’s coaching philosophy, his focus on developing players for life beyond baseball and the widely discussed ejection of Coastal Carolina’s coaches during the series. Johnson shared his own experiences with getting tossed from games.McKernan called the conversation a rare behind-the-scenes look at the mindset of a national champion.“It was an honor to sit down with Coach Johnson so soon after such a major win,” McKernan said. “His insights on pressure, purpose and performance give fans a unique perspective on what drives championship culture.”The full episode is available to watch now on YouTube.

