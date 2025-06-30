Submit Release
Commerce Actively Plans State Drone Replacement Program for Enhanced Security

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is actively planning the development of the State’s UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft Systems) Replacement Program, as authorized by Senate Bill No. 2018 during the 69th Legislative Assembly.

While a public rollout timeline is pending, Commerce is collaborating with the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) to plan logistics, technical requirements and training protocols. The program, supported by a $9 million appropriation from the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund, will replace non-compliant drones currently in use by state agencies to align with national security standards.

NPUASTS will help lead efforts around safe UAS disposal, shared agency access and secure operations. Commerce is required to submit a full report to Legislative Management by June 30, 2026, detailing program implementation, drone replacement numbers and training progress.

“This program reflects North Dakota’s continued leadership in UAS innovation, while also ensuring we meet the standards outlined in the American Security Drone Act of 2023 and the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024,” said Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken. “We’re laying a thoughtful, strategic foundation and look forward to sharing more details as plans advance.”

For more information about the program, visit https://www.npuasts.com/drone-replacement-program

