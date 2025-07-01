SCCG and Arb Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Table Game Business Intelligence for Casinos

SCCG Partners with Arb Labs

Through this partnership, SCCG will support Arb Labs’ market strategy, including business development and distribution across U.S. Tribal gaming operators.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory and business development for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Arb Labs, a breakthrough technology provider transforming data collection and analysis for casino table games. Through this partnership, SCCG will support Arb Labs’ market strategy, including business development and distribution across U.S. Tribal gaming operators and regulated jurisdictions worldwide.

Arb Labs’ patented ChipVue technology uses advanced optical recognition powered by AI to automate the collection and analysis of wager and player data from live table games like Blackjack, Baccarat, and Carnival Games. Delivering 95%+ accuracy, ChipVue offers unprecedented insight into real-time table activity—including wagers, side bets, dealer speed, and player behavior—providing operational teams with the intelligence needed to make faster, more informed decisions that directly impact profitability.

“Accurate, real-time data at the table level is the next frontier for driving efficiency and profitability in land-based casinos,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “We’re proud to partner with Arb Labs to bring this powerful solution to market, particularly across the U.S. Tribal gaming sector—where we’ve spent over 20 years building trusted relationships and supporting innovation. ChipVue isn’t just a data tool; it’s a game-changer for how casinos understand performance, reward players, and optimize staffing and security.”

“We are excited to be working with SCCG Management and Stephen Crystal” said Tom Hearne, CEO of Arb Labs. “Delivering our patented table games technology to the world is our number one priority right how, so it seemed natural to partner with a group that has such extensive relationships and can rapidly increase our ability to meet the market.”

By eliminating reliance on manual tracking and low-accuracy observational methods, Arb Labs enables casinos to enhance everything from player rewards and dealer performance management to fraud prevention and dispute resolution. The system integrates easily into existing infrastructure, requiring only table level cameras and no RFID chips or dedicated tables—drastically reducing cost and complexity compared to legacy solutions.

With SCCG’s extensive history supporting Tribal operators across North America and its global distribution network, the partnership is well-positioned to scale ChipVue’s adoption across both established and emerging gaming jurisdictions.

About Arb Labs

Arb Labs is revolutionizing table game data collection with ChipVue, a patented AI-driven bet recognition technology that delivers real-time analytics across casino table games. Designed to enhance operational decision-making, player tracking, marketing insights, and game integrity, ChipVue provides 95%+ accuracy and can be seamlessly integrated using existing infrastructure. Arb Labs is redefining how casinos leverage data to drive business efficiency and profitability. https://arblabs.com/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More

