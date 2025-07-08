RealReports Launches Partnership with FMLS, Fifth Largest MLS in the US

RealReports partners with FMLS Jeremy Crawford (CEO, FMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Groundbreaking AI-Powered Property Intelligence Platform Now Available to Over 57,000 FMLS Members

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, a top provider of AI-powered real estate intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), Georgia’s largest multiple listing service and the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. This landmark agreement provides access to RealReports’ advanced property data platform for FMLS’s 57,000-plus members.

The announcement marks RealReports' 30th major partnership of 2025, an unprecedented milestone for the proptech powerhouse amidst ongoing market challenges, commission lawsuit impacts, and industry-wide corrections.

RealReports delivers comprehensive property information sourced from over 60 data providers nationwide, combined with the powerful AI capabilities of its proprietary property advisor, Aiden. Designed to empower real estate professionals - RealReports enhances client engagements, improves workflow efficiency, and supports data-driven decision-making, enabling agents and brokers to excel and raise the bar.

"FMLS is thrilled to launch the sophisticated RealReports platform as a member benefit," said Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. "This cutting-edge technology provides our agents and brokers with unparalleled access to detailed property intelligence, empowering them to deliver even greater value to their clients and to differentiate themselves in a competitive market."

This new collaboration highlights a growing trend in the real estate industry toward adopting advanced technology to meet evolving market demands. By utilizing RealReports, FMLS agents can instantly access crucial property insights and significantly streamline their research processes, allowing more time for client interactions and strategic decision-making.

James Rogers, CEO and Co-founder of RealReports, said, "Our partnership with FMLS is an incredible milestone and is a testament to both organizations' shared belief and commitment to innovation. FMLS’s status as a leading MLS carries a lot of weight and they continue to pave the way for many other MLS’s in the space–we’re honored to be working side-by-side with FMLS as one of their core solutions to empower the next generation of our industry and its agents and brokers."

In addition to rapid market expansion, RealReports stands out in the proptech landscape through relentless product innovation and deployment. RealReports delivers substantial efficiencies and value for agents—including deep data analysis, concise document summaries, and even detailed inspection report breakdowns complete with localized contractor estimates for parts, materials, and labor.

Zach Gorman, COO and Co-founder of RealReports, added, "We’ve built RealReports to seamlessly integrate into an agent’s workflow, addressing their everyday needs with precise and actionable insights. FMLS members now have a unique competitive edge at every stage of the transaction process, from lead generation and marketing to closing deals efficiently and confidently."

For more information on RealReports’ advanced real estate technology solutions, please visit realreports.com

About RealReports

In today’s competitive market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers comprehensive property data, powered by AI to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single source of truth for every home in the U.S. Built into every RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America.

