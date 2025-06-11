RealReports Brings AI-Powered Property Intelligence to Baldwin REALTORS® in Latest Strategic Partnership

RealReports x Baldwin REALTORS® Wendy Alley (MLS Executive Officer, Baldwin REALTORS®) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Over 3,000 Real Estate Professionals in Southern Alabama to Benefit from Advanced AI and Comprehensive Property Data

RealReports offers an impressive combination of comprehensive property data and powerful AI, enabling our agents to deliver exceptional value and stand out in a highly competitive real estate market.” — Wendy Alley (MLS Executive Officer, Baldwin REALTORS®)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the leading provider of AI-driven real estate intelligence platforms, announced today its 27th major partnership of the year with Baldwin REALTORS®. This strategic alliance expands RealReports’ footprint to more than 3,000 real estate professionals serving Baldwin County and the broader Southern Alabama region.

Baldwin REALTOR® members now have access to RealReports’ robust platform, featuring detailed property intelligence powered by Aiden, the company's proprietary AI property advisor. The RealReports platform equips agents with streamlined workflow capabilities, superior decision-making tools, and enhanced client engagement resources.

"Our goal is to continually provide our members with innovative solutions that drive their success," said Wendy Alley, MLS Executive Officer at Baldwin REALTORS®. "RealReports offers an impressive combination of comprehensive property data and powerful AI capabilities, enabling our agents to deliver exceptional value and stand out in a highly competitive real estate environment."

RealReports aggregates essential property data from more than 60 industry-leading sources nationwide, covering zoning regulations, permits, environmental resiliency, insurance considerations, liens, and more. At the heart of each RealReport is Aiden, an AI assistant designed to rapidly interpret the extensive data sets, provide immediate responses to property-specific queries, analyze documents, and generate actionable insights.

James Rogers, CEO and Co-founder of RealReports, stated, "Partnering with Baldwin REALTORS® highlights our commitment to providing groundbreaking solutions that directly address the unique challenges real estate professionals face today. Baldwin REALTORS®' proactive stance in embracing advanced technology perfectly aligns with our vision for transforming the industry."

Zach Gorman, COO and Co-founder of RealReports, added, "Our platform empowers agents with actionable intelligence to significantly enhance their client interactions. Members of Baldwin REALTORS® will now be better positioned to excel at every stage of the real estate transaction process—from lead generation and property marketing to closing deals and beyond."

RealReports remains dedicated to revolutionizing real estate technology, equipping agents nationwide with superior tools to ensure their sustained success. For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s competitive market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers comprehensive property data, supercharged by AI to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single source of truth for every home in the U.S. Powering every RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide–CRMLS, Keyes, PrimeMLS, Baird & Warner, Hive MLS, Danberry Realtors, MLS Now, and many more–RealReports is setting a new standard for how real estate professionals win in a competitive market.

About Baldwin REALTORS®

Baldwin REALTORS® is the source for real estate in Baldwin County. We provide resources, education, and tools to over 3,000 professionals across the region. We work to protect the interests of property owners, and our members serve buyers and sellers as REAL Advocates, Advisors, and Experts.

