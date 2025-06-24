RealReports Partners with RETSY, Arizona’s Premier Tech-Driven Brokerage

RealReports partners with RETSY Chris Morrison (Founder, RETSY) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

AI-Enhanced Property Intelligence Solution Deployed Across RETSY, Marking RealReports’ 28th Major Partnership in 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, a leader in AI-driven real estate intelligence, today announced a significant partnership with RETSY, Arizona's rapidly growing technology-centric luxury brokerage. This strategic alliance represents RealReports’ 28th major partnership this year, further underscoring the company's unprecedented expansion within the proptech sector.

RETSY, recognized for blending state-of-the-art technology with exceptional luxury real estate service, will now provide RealReports’ comprehensive property intelligence platform to its agents company-wide. The integration offers RETSY’s agents an expansive suite of tools, leveraging property data sourced from over 60 top-tier providers and complemented by RealReports’ proprietary AI advisor, Aiden.

Chris Morrison, Founder of RETSY, shared his excitement about the integration: “RealReports is like an AI-powered Carfax for homes, giving our agents quick, actionable insights in one place. What used to take hours of data collection for a property now happens in seconds. We’re excited to add this powerful tool to the RETSY Connect platform to help the best agents in the business deliver an even higher level of service.”

Unlike traditional real estate data solutions that merely aggregate information, RealReports distinctly elevates agent value by seamlessly integrating deep data analytics directly into each step of working with both buyers and sellers. Its unique AI advisor, Aiden, streamlines critical tasks such as listing presentation creation, showing research, offer diligence, document analysis, lead generation, marketing, and much more.

"RETSY’s dedication to advanced technology makes them an ideal partner," said James Rogers, CEO and Co-founder of RealReports. "Their vision of combining sophisticated tools with luxury service dovetails perfectly with our approach—transforming data into actionable insights that genuinely enhance the client-agent experience."

"RealReports does more than just provide data; we contextualize and integrate it directly into an agent’s workflow," added Zach Gorman, COO and Co-founder of RealReports. "Our platform ensures agents can efficiently deliver substantial, tangible value to their clients at every step of the real estate journey, from initial listing through final sale."

