VSP Williston Barracks/Four-Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1004753

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT. JOSEPH SZAREJKO

STATION: VSP NEW HAVEN

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 ,

STREET: VERMONT ROUTE 15

TOWN: Cambridge, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Roundabout

WEATHER: Clear.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jackson W. Minor

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: SuperDuty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William R. Russ

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor contact damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE # 3:

OPERATOR: Friedora Haley

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: FORD

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Moderate Damage.

Injuries: Minor

Hospital: University of Vermont Medical Center.

VEHICLE #4:

OPERATOR: Uriah B. Keith

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: CHEVROLET

MODEL: SILVERADO:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: MODERATE DAMAGE.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/30/25 at approximately 09:41 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported four (4) vehicle motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Further investigation revealed that all four vehicles involved were traveling east on Vermont Route 15, approaching the roundabout. A vehicle which was not involved in the crash was making a left turn into a private business. Vehicle 2 was directly behind the vehicle attempting to make the left turn followed by vehicles 3 and 4. All three vehicles were able to come to a complete stop prior to the crash occurring. Vehicle 1, which was the last vehicle in line, was not able to slow down in time and collided with the rear end of Vehicle 4. From the impact, the front end of vehicle 4 struck the rear end of vehicle 3, which subsequently caused the front end of vehicle 3 to collide with vehicle 2. The operator of vehicle 3 was subsequently transported to the UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Cambridge Fire Department and members of Cambridge Rescue.

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov