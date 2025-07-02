Business Reporter: Infusing market research with agility

BoltChatAI – an AI-moderated, qualitative-research-at-scale platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Hakan Yurdakul, CEO of Bolt Insight talks about how BoltChatAI, the company’s flagship platform is empowering global brands to make faster, more empathetic and informed decisions. Launched in 2022, BoltChatAI uses conversational AI to conduct live, moderated dialogues with consumers across more than 50 countries. It adapts in real time and delivers robust insights within hours—making it a powerful tool for marketers, product teams and executives alike. Built around the real needs and pace of qualitative work, the BoltChatAI platform doesn’t simply follow scripts but learns from each answer and delivers responses with depth and relevance.In addition to enabling marketing teams to go from idea to insight in hours rather than weeks, the platform can also be leveraged to create chat guides, launch studies, adjust live questions and analyse sentiment and behaviour across segments. It also offers tools for UX testing, concept evaluation, persona creation and meta-analysis. Researchers can also upload external datasets to be analysed alongside live responses, making it easier to triangulate findings, compare themes and deepen overall understanding. The platform supports text, voice, video and image responses, offering a diverse set of channels for respondents to interact with it. Designed with transparency and ethics at its core, BoltChatAI ensures informed consent, strict data privacy and zero client data used in model training.To learn more about how the BoltChatAI platform can ease scaling research and enrich qualitative studies with deeper context , read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Bolt InsightBolt Insight is an AI-powered consumer intelligence firm, utilising cutting-edge market research methodologies to provide faster, deeper consumer insights. At the core of its offer is BoltChatAI, a qualitative research platform that delivers global insights at scale through AI moderation. BoltChatAI moves beyond static questioning by conducting dynamic, adaptive conversations that uncover richer, more authentic responses. With capabilities including smart probing, stimulus upload and multilingual functionality, it enables businesses to run qualitative research faster, smarter and more cost-effectively than ever before.For more information, please visit our website - https://www.boltinsight.com/ You can also find out more on our LinkedIn company page - BoltChatAI LinkedIn

