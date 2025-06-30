Emily Lyons Launches Tangerine: A Personal Branding Studio for Icons in the Making

From unseen to undeniable — Tangerine helps bold founders and quiet disruptors build brands the world won’t ignore.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched by award-winning entrepreneur and branding powerhouse Emily Lyons, Tangerine is not your typical branding studio. It's a high-impact, founder-focused launchpad for individuals who don’t just want to be seen — they want to be remembered. Built for the “quietly powerful” — the innovators, visionaries, and under-the-radar leaders — Tangerine turns personal brands into cultural signals.Because today, being great isn’t enough. If no one knows who you are, the opportunities don’t land. The mic doesn’t get passed. The book doesn’t get written. Tangerine exists to change that — with brand building that feels more like identity architecture than marketing fluff.“There are people doing world-changing things who remain invisible,” says Lyons. “We built Tangerine for them — for the underestimated forces, the ones who aren’t loud, but are absolutely magnetic when their story is told right.”The studio was co-founded with Dee Sharma, creative strategist and founder of Fruit Bowl, a boutique agency known for its minimalist storytelling and bold aesthetic work. Sharma’s approach to brand clarity and emotional design forms the soul of Tangerine’s creative direction.“Tangerine is for people who’ve outgrown the personal brand clichés,” adds Sharma. “We help you take back control of your narrative — not with trends, but with truth, style, and serious substance.”Tangerine operates more like a secret weapon than a typical agency — taking on a small number of high-caliber clients who want their name to mean something. Every engagement is bespoke, deeply personal, and deliberately transformational.Whether you’re a founder who never posts or a rising public figure ready for your next evolution, Tangerine meets you at the intersection of credibility, creativity, and cultural relevance.

