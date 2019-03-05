TRUE GLUE LAUNCHES THE FIRST COLOURED LASH ADHESIVES

Spice up your next lash application with new adhesive colours

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Glue, the first company in the world to create an all-natural lash adhesive, has added coloured lash adhesives to their list of amazing, innovative products. The new adhesives come in three colours – BLU, LAV, and PNK.All three colours are enriched with nourishing botanicals and natural oils such as chamomile oil, lavender oil, and rose oil. These natural essential oils have anti-inflammatory properties that will help soothe your skin, relieving the discomfort that commonly comes with industry lash glues. The adhesives have an intense, rich colour before it begins to dry. After the colourful glue is applied, it becomes increasingly transparent as it dries.True Glue is a makeup line like no other. It’s the result of in-depth research of organic ingredients and botanical blends. Each ingredient has been carefully selected, to maximize your health, comfort, and beauty. Containing natural extracts, rich vegetable oils, exotic butters and waxes – that make you feel and look great.True Glue products are known for its everlasting makeup formula with only the best and safest ingredients, saving you from irritation or an allergic reaction. True Glue is the first company in the makeup industry to create an all-natural lash adhesive that is safe, easy to use, and beneficial for your skin and lashes. True Glue prides themselves on their commitment to vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products while still maintaining the highest quality of luxury for their consumers.It’s everything you could wish for in a lash glue– a dream product that’s come true.To learn more or purchase True Glue’s Vegan Lash Adhesive check out true-glue.com.



