Lyons Elite Named Canada’s Best Matchmaking Service for Third Consecutive Year

Founder Emily Lyons Also Honoured as Entrepreneur of the Year by CanadianSME Awards, Sponsored by Google

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyons Elite , Canada’s premier luxury matchmaking agency, has once again been named the Best Matchmaking Agency in Canada by the Consumer Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition solidifies the company’s status as the go-to matchmaking firm for elite, relationship-minded singles across the country.In addition to the company’s landmark achievement, Emily Lyons , the agency’s founder and CEO, has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by the CanadianSME Awards, presented in partnership with Google. This dual recognition highlights both the brand's impact and its visionary leadership within Canada’s relationship and personal services industry.“We’re honoured to be recognized once again by the Consumer Choice Awards,” said Emily Lyons. “This speaks not only to the success of our clients, but also to the commitment of our team in delivering meaningful, high-calibre connections. In an era where dating often feels disposable, we pride ourselves on bringing substance, integrity, and discretion to the process of finding lasting love.”Lyons Elite serves accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs, and public figures across Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and beyond. Known for its founder-led, highly curated approach, the firm has garnered national media attention for its elevated matchmaking model, prioritizing quality over volume and privacy over publicity.The Consumer Choice Award is based on a comprehensive selection process involving independent market research, client satisfaction metrics, and brand reputation. The CanadianSME Entrepreneur of the Year Award, judged by industry experts and business leaders, recognizes individuals who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and sustainable growth."We don't just make introductions—we help people transform how they approach love," Lyons added. "These awards validate our belief that love at the highest level should be intentional, strategic, and guided by trust."

