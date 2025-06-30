Red, White, and Vroom: American Place Casino Gives Away 2025 Mustang Dark Horse Premium This July 5

2025 Mustang Dark Horse Premium

It’s not every day that our guests get the chance to drive off in a brand-new car, and this giveaway adds an exciting layer to the guest experience and brings more energy to our summer celebration.” — Bronsen Hiraoka

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s nothing more American than fireworks, freedom, and a muscle car built for the open road. This Independence Day weekend, American Place Casino is celebrating in true red, white, and blue fashion with a star-spangled giveaway you won’t want to miss.On Saturday, July 5, one lucky guest will drive away in a brand-new 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Premium, the pinnacle of American automotive performance—right from the casino that proudly carries “American” in its name.“We are thrilled to be giving away a Mustang Dark Horse Premium in partnership with Gillespie Ford as part of our Red, White, and Vroom Independence Day Weekend festivities,” said Bronsen Hiraoka, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Highlights of the 2025 Mustang Dark Horse Horse - Grand prize of the 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Premium awarded on Saturday, July 5- New AP Rewards Members receive 25 bonus entries daily after activating their card- Existing Members receive daily bonus entries based on tier level- With an earning period from June 20 through July 5, Members can earn one entry for every 500 same-day base points and can earn bonus entry multipliers every Tuesday and Thursday- Costume Drawing on Friday, July 4: Guests are encouraged to dress in a patriotic or country western-inspired outfit and register at the Players Club for a chance to win $500 in Free Play.- Red, White, and Vroom Hot Seats on Saturday, July 5: Members can win $250 in Free Play every 15 minutes from 10:00 AM – 9:45 PM, excluding drawings between 2:00 PM and 6:15 PM.- Casino VIP Members are invited to attend the Red, White and Blue Saloon Dinner on Friday, July 5From the name on the door to the car on the line, American Place Casino is going full throttle into the holiday weekend. Join us for a celebration of freedom, fun, and the chance to own a true piece of American muscle. Event DetailsWhat: 2025 Mustang Dark Horse Premium GiveawayWhere: American Place Casino - 4011 Fountain Square Place Waukegan, IL 60085When: Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 10:00 PMFor more information and official rules, please visit americanplace.com/promos/.About American Place Casino:American Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination located in Waukegan, Illinois with over 900 slot machines, dozens of table games, high-action sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a center bar, and more. Don't miss out on the action—head over to https://americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting you at American Place Casino!

