Grand Traverse County Breaks Ground on Strategic Asset Management with OpenGov

TRAVERSE CITY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of juggling spreadsheets, eMaint, and paper work orders, Grand Traverse County, MI, needed a better way to coordinate infrastructure maintenance and capital planning. The County found the long-term partner it was seeking in OpenGov, the leader in modern government software solutions built for the public sector.Located in the northwest corner of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Grand Traverse County faced mounting challenges coordinating asset management across Parks, Facilities, and other departments. Staff needed a centralized, GIS-based system to streamline operations, eliminate redundant tools, and support data-driven decision-making. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ability to unify siloed systems while enabling mobile-first work order management and comprehensive asset lifecycle tracking.With the adoption of OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Grand Traverse County looks forward to replacing outdated, manual processes with an integrated platform that delivers real-time visibility across departments. The County anticipates benefits such as streamlined maintenance scheduling, improved reporting to commissioners and the public, and stronger long-term planning for capital investments. By consolidating operations and retiring duplicative systems, Grand Traverse is paving the way for greater efficiency and transparency in infrastructure management.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

