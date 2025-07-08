Vesta Partners with Halcyon to Streamline Income Verification for Mortgage Lenders

This integration reflects our commitment to providing flexible, interoperable solutions that eliminate manual tasks, drive efficiency, and support compliance with GSE standards.” — Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with Halcyon , a leading provider of digital IRS-integrated income verification solutions.Through this native integration, lenders can seamlessly access Halcyon’s income verification services — approved for rep and warrant relief by both GSEs — directly within Vesta’s modern, task-based LOS. This collaboration empowers lenders to automate tax transcript workflows, reduce manual processes, and ensure faster, compliant income verification.By embedding Halcyon’s digital capabilities into Vesta’s configurable, no-code workflows, lenders can enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy, and deliver a smoother borrower experience, all while confidently meeting investor requirements.“We’re thrilled to partner with Halcyon to further modernize income verification for lenders,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “This integration reflects our commitment to providing flexible, interoperable solutions that eliminate manual tasks, drive efficiency, and support compliance with GSE standards.”“This partnership brings together two modern platforms committed to streamlining a historically burdensome process,” said Kirk Donaldson, CEO at Halcyon. “By embedding our IRS-integrated income verification directly into Vesta’s LOS, lenders can significantly reduce repurchase risk, accelerate workflows, and provide a better experience for borrowers and underwriters alike.”About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com About Halcyon:Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com

