Vesta partners with Truv to enhance borrower verification processes for mortgage lenders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is proud to announce its partnership with Truv , a leading provider of income, employment, and asset verification solutions.This native, API integration brings Truv’s advanced verification technology into Vesta’s modern, task-based LOS, enabling lenders to seamlessly access real-time, direct-to-source income and employment information. Truv’s powerful data is available directly within Vesta’s no-code, data-driven workflow engine, empowering lenders to reduce costs, improve accuracy, and enhance operational efficiency.By automating verification workflows and minimizing reliance on manual processes, this partnership helps lenders improve accuracy and provides a faster, more streamlined borrower experience with fewer touchpoints.“With verification costs and efficiency top of mind for many lenders, this partnership with Truv highlights Vesta’s commitment to providing a flexible, interoperable platform that meets the evolving needs of the industry,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “By integrating the technologies lenders need to stay competitive, we empower them to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and tailor their processes to fit their unique needs.”"We're thrilled to partner with Vesta to bring real-time income and employment data access to their cutting-edge mortgage platform,” said Kirill Klokov CEO of Truv. “This integration will unlock significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for mortgage lenders.”About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com About Truv:Truv is a leading provider of income and employment verification solutions, committed to enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and the borrower experience in the mortgage industry. Learn more at https://truv.com/

