Vesta Integrates with SettlementOne to Streamline Verifications

We’re proud to integrate the technologies that help lenders move faster, operate more effectively, and stay competitive in a dynamic market.” — Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with SettlementOne , a leading provider of credit, data, and verification solutions for the mortgage industry.This native API integration brings SettlementOne’s borrower and property verifications suite directly into Vesta’s modern, task-based LOS, enabling lenders to access real-time, direct-source data with ease. Through this partnership, lenders can tap into SettlementOne’s full range of credit and verification solutions, including income, employment, and flood data, without ever leaving the Vesta platform.By embedding this functionality directly into their LOS workflow, lenders can eliminate manual processes, accelerate loan decisioning, and offer a more seamless borrower experience.“With verification costs and operational efficiency top of mind for many lenders, this partnership with SettlementOne reflects our commitment to delivering a flexible, interoperable platform that evolves with our customers’ needs,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “We’re proud to integrate the technologies that help lenders move faster, operate more effectively, and stay competitive in a dynamic market.”“At SettlementOne, we are committed to delivering seamless, efficient, and reliable solutions for lenders,” said Michael Lord, President of SettlementOne. “Our integration with Vesta marks an important step in streamlining the verification process, giving our clients faster access to critical borrower data while enhancing accuracy and compliance. By combining SettlementOne’s robust credit reporting and verification platform with Vesta’s innovative loan origination technology, we’re empowering lenders to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence.”About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit vesta.com.About SettlementOne:SettlementOne is a leading provider of credit, data, and verification solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokers nationwide. With over 25 years of industry expertise, SettlementOne helps financial institutions minimize risk, enhance operational efficiency, and streamline the mortgage origination process. As one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing credit reporting agencies, SettlementOne combines innovative technology with expert service to deliver secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. The company’s commitment to creative problem-solving and client success has made it a trusted partner in the mortgage services industry since 1999.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.