21CP Solutions Welcomes Former Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. as Senior Advisor

Hugh T. Clements, newly appointed Senior Advisor at 21CP Solutions, brings extensive experience in law enforcement at both the municipal and federal levels. 21CP Solutions logo

Clements most recently the Director of the COPS Office at the U.S. Department of Justice

Hugh’s experience at every level of law enforcement, his deep commitment to community policing, and his ability to bridge practice and policy make him an invaluable addition to 21CP Solutions.” — Sean Smoot, Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21CP Solutions is pleased to announce that Hugh T. Clements, a nationally respected law enforcement leader with nearly four decades of experience, has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor.

Chief Clements brings a distinguished 38-year career with the Providence Police Department, culminating in 12 years as the department’s Colonel. His leadership in both operational policing and community engagement earned him widespread recognition, including the White House’s Champions of Change Award, the Major County Sheriffs of America 2024 President’s Award, and induction into the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement from the Providence Police Department, Chief Clements was appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as Director of the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), where he oversaw the agency’s grantmaking, training, technical assistance, and resource programs. In this role, he advanced innovative strategies to strengthen community trust, improve officer wellness, and support evidence-based public safety practices nationwide.

“Hugh’s experience at every level of law enforcement, his deep commitment to community policing, and his ability to bridge practice and policy make him an invaluable addition to 21CP Solutions,” said Sean Smoot, Managing Partner of 21CP Solutions. “His leadership has shaped not only the Providence Police Department but also national policing policy, and we are honored to have him on our team.”

At 21CP Solutions, Chief Clements will advise agencies and communities on building more effective, inclusive, and sustainable public safety strategies.



About 21CP Solutions

21CP Solutions works with communities and their police departments to identify and implement practical, forward-looking strategies that ensure public safety is delivered in ways that build trust, advance justice, and support communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.