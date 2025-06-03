Metric5 Wins Prestigious SECAF Government Contractor of the Year Award

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5, a leading provider of technology solutions to the U.S. Federal Government, is thrilled to announce its selection as the winner of the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) prestigious Government Contractor of the Year award in the $27.5 - $50 million revenue category. The award was presented to the Metric5 team at the 17th Annual SECAF Awards Gala on May 29th, 2025. The SECAF Awards Gala is a hallmark event that brings together leaders from government and industry to celebrate the accomplishments of small and emerging government contractors.

This significant accolade recognizes Metric5 for its outstanding achievements, commitment to innovation, and exceptional contributions to the government contracting sector. The Government Contractor of the Year award honors companies that have demonstrated remarkable innovation, strategic vision, and a strong commitment to serving their government clients.

"We are incredibly honored and proud to be named SECAF's Government Contractor of the Year in our category," said Abu Malik, President and CEO of Metric5. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team. Their relentless focus on delivering impactful solutions and exceptional service to our federal customers is what makes achievements like this possible. We are grateful to SECAF for this recognition and to our clients for their continued trust and partnership."

This award serves as further affirmation of Metric5's unwavering commitment to quality and its dedication to meeting the dynamic requirements of the federal government.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

About The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum

For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org

