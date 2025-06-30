Summer is the Perfect Time to get an ID for Your Kids

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Summer break is in full swing and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) are reminding parents that this season is an ideal time to get a state-issued identification card (ID) for children and teens. The BMV operates the ID R Kids program as a safety resource for parents and local law enforcement agencies. “Summer brings a lot of activity and movement for kids,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “An ID card not only provides a layer of security but can also be critical in emergencies or travel situations.” The ID includes important information such as the child’s name, date of birth, and address. It can assist law enforcement in the event your child goes missing and can help confirm identity if a child is traveling alone or needs medical attention. For teenagers, the ID can be helpful for job applications, opening bank accounts, or signing up for summer programs. “Having a state-issued ID for your child is a smart step every parent can take to support their child’s safety,” said OSSC Executive Director Emily Torok. “It’s a simple tool that can make a big difference.” In its recently released report, the Ohio Missing Persons Working Group recommended that the OSSC and BMV work together to increase awareness about the ID R Kids youth identification card program. In addition to this news release, the two Ohio Department of Public Safety divisions will be highlighting the program on social media, incorporating mentions of the program in speaking engagements and at conferences, and contacting Ohioans directly to ensure they are aware of the program. An Ohio ID is easy to obtain. Visit any Ohio BMV license agency and provide the child’s proof of name, date of birth, proof of residency, proof of legal presence, and Social Security number (if ever assigned). Any child under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must also provide proof of name, date of birth, proof of residency, proof of legal presence, and Social Security number or their Ohio driver license or state ID. The ID is $10, but free if a child is permanently disabled. For more information on the ID, visit bmv.ohio.gov ###

