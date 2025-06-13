Temporary BMV Closure Notice

For Immediate Release: June 13, 2025 (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) agency located at 1583 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, Oh 43209 will be closed at noon on June 18, 2025 through June 23, 2025 for renovations. The Title Office and the Driver Examination Station will remain open during that time with the exception of June 19 (closed due to the federal holiday, Juneteenth). Locations nearby include: Whitehall Location: 3481 East Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213

Great Southern Location: 3833 S High St., Columbus, OH 43207

Grove City Location: 3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, OH 43123 As a reminder many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.