Temporary BMV Closure Notice

For Immediate Release: June 13, 2025

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) agency located at 1583 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, Oh 43209 will be closed at noon on June 18, 2025 through June 23, 2025 for renovations.  The Title Office and the Driver Examination Station will remain open during that time with the exception of June 19 (closed due to the federal holiday, Juneteenth).

Locations nearby include:

  • Whitehall Location: 3481 East Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213
  • Great Southern Location: 3833 S High St., Columbus, OH 43207
  • Grove City Location: 3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, OH 43123

As a reminder many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services.

