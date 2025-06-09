Beware of Scammers Claiming to be Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has received reports of a possible texting scam being perpetrated on Ohioans today from scammers claiming to be from Ohio BMV. Ohio residents have reported receiving text messages from scammers claiming to be from BMV and informing the recipients that they have an outstanding traffic ticket. The text then instructs the recipient to pay immediately to avoid a license suspension. This particular scam is a phishing attempt that is being reported by drivers nationwide and is designed to trick residents into giving up personal or financial information. “If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.” Ohioans can report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting reportfraud.ftc.gov. If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency. ###

