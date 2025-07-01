Leo Wang, Founder and Chairman for Leo International Group Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting

Singapore based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leo International Group

Life consists of only two days: the first day and the last day.” — Leo Wang, Chairman & Founder of Leo International Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with Taiwan based Leo International Group aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of high net worth services.

Speaking at the virtual event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank Leo International Group for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with Leo International Group means that we can introduce and develop new proposition for South East Asia based clients”

As part of this partnership, KTCC will introduce a series of personalised wellness package and high net worth services for its customers in conjunction with Leo International Group. At the same time, Leo international Group will be working with the subsidiaries of KTCC to introduce new services for its customers from North Asia.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA.

Leo Wang is the Chairman & Founder of Leo International Group. Hailing from a fourth-generation family enterprise established in 1926, his heritage spans private butler services, charity, religion, trade, logistics, catering and education. Deeply inspired by the notion of a “century-old inheritance,” he embraces mission-driven leadership and altruism as guiding principles. By his early forties, he had served as Managing Director for two European and one U.S. brands each with over a century of history across the APAC region. A passionate advocate for sustainability, global philanthropy and SDG-aligned leadership, he founded Leo International Group in 2016. In just over five years, he has grown it into one of Asia’s largest top-tier brand agency distribution networks, forging global partnerships with hundreds of publicly.

The Taiwan based family is also in the process of setting up family office in Singapore, Leo Wang has just listed his portfolio of medial companies on Germany mainboard and aiming for his 2nd listing on Nasdaq by 2026.

The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com

