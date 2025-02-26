Guard Genius Partners with KT Cap Stars to Launch Comprehensive Device Protection for Malaysian Apple Users

Ng Keng Fai, Guard Genius CTO Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap Stars

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guard Genius Sdn Bhd (www.guardgenius.io), a leading Malaysian AI-driven service provider specialising in device protection solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with KT Cap Stars (KTCS) to introduce a comprehensive insurance offering for Apple devices. The Pacific Insurance Berhad (TPIB) will serve as the insurance partner for this collaboration..

This collaboration brings together the unique strengths of each organisation: Guard Genius serves as the technology enabler, leveraging its diagnostics and AI-driven solutions, while KTCS acts as the product structurer, designing tailored protection plans. Together, they offer integrated hardware protection and personal cyber services for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. TPIB, as the insurance provider, will deliver innovative insurance coverages to complement these offerings, ensuring adequate protection for users.

The AI-powered solution leverages Guard Genius’s proprietary device diagnostics, which use machine learning to analyse real-time performance metrics and assess damage risks. Customers will benefit from Guard Genius’s predictive maintenance alerts and TPIB’s insurance coverage, which includes protection against accidental damage, liquid spills, and cyber risks such as electronic fraud, identity theft, and unauthorised fund transfers. Customers will also have access to TPIB’s 24/7 cyber Incident Response team.

“By embedding insurance coverage into our AI-driven protection ecosystem, we’re transforming how Malaysians safeguard their devices,” said Guard Genius CTO, Ts. Ng Keng Fai. “Our platform’s damage prediction algorithms will also enable Insurers to better understand individual usage patterns, while ensuring PDPA-compliant data handling.”

KT Cap Stars Founder Kenny Thing emphasised the importance of the collaboration, highlighting Malaysia’s 48% annual growth in device-related insurance claims. “By combining Guard Genius’s diagnostics with our Insurer Partner’s infrastructure, we’ve developed a protection model tailored to the risks of today’s digital lifestyles,” he said.

The insurance product is now available through Guard Genius’s network of partner retailers. It includes nationwide claim support, with AI-assisted damage verification ensuring claims are processed within 72 hours of submission.

About The Pacific Insurance Berhad

The Pacific Insurance Berhad (TPIB), a PIDM member, is a non-life insurer offering a broad range of insurance products in Malaysia, with roots going back to the 1950s and Speed, Service & Tender Loving Care as guiding ethos. TPIB is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Toronto-based financial services company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As of the end of 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings reported equity of more than USD 21.6 billion, assets exceeding USD 64.8 billion, and revenues over USD 28.9 billion. In 2024, Fairfax Financial Holdings was inaugurally listed in the Fortune Global 500, a prestigious annual list showcasing the position and achievements of the world's 500 largest publicly listed companies measured in terms of gross revenue.

About Guard Genius

Guard Genius (1417252-V) is a Malaysian insurtech pioneer specializing in AI-driven device protection solutions. Its machine learning platform analyses over 50 device health parameters to deliver predictive maintenance alerts and dynamic risk assessments.

About KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd

KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd is a regional management consultancy firm that provide advisory services specialising in Insurance, higher education, finance, HNW and healthcare sector and holds its own portfolio companies in the region. KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd is fully owned by KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd.

For more information, please visit https://ktcapstars.com/

