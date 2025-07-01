Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital Announces New CEO

Dawn Watts, Chief Executive Officer Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital Nobis Rehab

Dawn Watts, BSN, MBA, RN, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

We welcome Dawn’s leadership. Her expertise in employee engagement and passion for patient-centered care are vital to our high-quality rehabilitation services for the Tulsa community” — Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partners Chief Operating Officer

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over three decades in healthcare, Dawn has clinical and operational experience across most sites of care, including rehabilitation hospitals, acute care hospitals, and sub-acute care facilities. Her foundational career began in nursing, which later evolved into Chief Nursing Officer roles both locally and regionally, where she directed nursing care and case management functions, as well as achieved accreditations for both Parkinson’s and Stroke for one of the hospitals.

"We welcome Dawn’s leadership at Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital. Her expertise in employee engagement and passion for patient-centered care are vital to our high-quality rehabilitation services for the Tulsa community," said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis Rehab Partners.

Dawn most recently served for 10 years as CEO at a rehabilitation hospital, where she received several awards for employee engagement and financial performance during her leadership. She also served as a valued mentor and preceptor for other CEOs in her region.

Dawn has a Bachelor of Nursing and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Nursing Leadership.

About Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, a Joint Venture with Saint Francis Health System, located at 7909 South 101st East Avenue, with a motivated rehab hospital team that provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab has currently opened 18 hospitals and has another six under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

