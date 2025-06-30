Cycle Clarity and Artisan Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Fertility Care Through Seamless AI + EMR Integration

Cycle Clarity announced a new strategic partnership with Artisan. The collaboration streamlines fertility clinic workflows and elevates patient care.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Clarity, the leading AI platform in reproductive medicine, announced a new strategic partnership with Artisan, a cloud-based technology company redefining EMR solutions for fertility practices. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the mission to streamline fertility clinic workflows and elevate patient care.

By integrating Cycle Clarity’s AI-driven insights with Artisan’s robust EMR platform, the partnership delivers a more cohesive and intelligent clinical experience, empowering practices to operate more efficiently and for patients to receive more personalized care.

“The efficiency for clinical staff and physicians; along with the improvement in patient experience provided by Cycle Clarity is without a doubt demonstrable and important,” said Nicole Koczanowicz, Artisan CEO.

“I believe all practices should consider Cycle Clarity. The added benefit of the integration just makes it seamless,” said Koczanowicz.

With this integration, fertility clinics can now:

- Eliminate manual data entry between systems

- Automatically transmit real-world data to power smarter AI predictions

- Provide patients with more timely and detailed insights in their portal

- Reduce time spent on nursing follow-ups and administrative tasks

“This collaboration is about more than saving time—it’s about unlocking better care,” said Dr. John Schnorr, CEO of Cycle Clarity. “By removing friction between platforms, we’re enabling smarter decision-making, faster answers for patients, and more freedom for providers to focus on what matters most.”

Artisan’s cloud-based EMR was built from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of fertility providers. Combined with Cycle Clarity’s real-time AI capabilities, the two platforms now offer an unparalleled level of insight, automation, and transparency.

“We’re proud to partner with Artisan to help shape the future of fertility care,” said Schnorr. “This is just the beginning—and we’re committed to continuing to innovate hand-in-hand with the clinics and patients we serve.”

About Cycle Clarity

Cycle Clarity is a cutting-edge AI platform designed to support fertility clinics with intelligent, real-time analysis of patient data. From embryology to nursing to lab operations, Cycle Clarity helps providers streamline care, improve outcomes, and deliver a more personalized patient experience.

About Artisan

Artisan is a cloud-based technology company focused on creating innovative, intuitive solutions for the fertility industry. With a commitment to modern EMR design and customer-first support, Artisan helps practices run more efficiently, communicate more clearly, and care more deeply.

