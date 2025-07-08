Cycle Clarity Sponsors Walk of Hope in Minneapolis in Partnership with CCRM Fertility

CCRM Logo

Cycle Clarity is proud to sponsor the 2025 Walk of Hope with CCRM MN, supporting RESOLVE and infertility awareness.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Clarity, a physician-founded leader in artificial intelligence for fertility care, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Walk of Hope in Minneapolis. Presented in partnership with CCRM Fertility Minneapolis, the event will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Mill District Event Spaces, and will raise awareness and funds for infertility support through RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

Cycle Clarity's sponsorship reflects its deep commitment to advancing fertility care through innovation and community support. Built by reproductive endocrinologists, data scientists, embryologists, and engineers, Cycle Clarity's FDA-cleared AI technology is revolutionizing how clinics manage and predict treatment cycles—helping empower both patients and providers with data-driven insights.

“At Cycle Clarity, we believe in walking alongside patients—not just technologically, but emotionally,” said Dr. John Schnorr, founder of Cycle Clarity. “The Walk of Hope embodies what our company stands for: community, support, and smarter care for everyone trying to build a family.”

Joining this year’s Walk of Hope is a special guest ambassador: Elizabeth Carr, the first IVF baby born in the United States. Elizabeth, a longtime advocate for reproductive access and education, will be on hand to kick off the walk and meet with participants. As someone whose very existence represents the beginning of IVF in the U.S., her presence underscores how far reproductive science—and community—have come.

“I’m honored to stand with the Minneapolis community at this Walk of Hope,” Carr said. “Everyone deserves access to support, information, and options when building a family. No one should have to walk this journey alone.”

About the Walk of Hope:

The Walk of Hope is a signature fundraising event for RESOLVE’s, offering support to those facing infertility. Led by local volunteers and built around the idea that every small step matters, the walk represents the family-building journey itself—challenging, emotional, and filled with hope. Funds raised go directly to RESOLVE’s programming, which provides critical resources, advocacy, and support nationwide.

About CCRM Fertility Minneapolis:

CCRM Fertility Minneapolis provides best-in-class reproductive care, combining award-winning doctors and proven outcomes with a compassionate approach to fertility treatment. Their expert team has helped thousands of Minneapolis-area patients on the path to parenthood with tailored, high-quality care.

About Cycle Clarity:

Cycle Clarity is redefining fertility care with physician-developed artificial intelligence tools that analyze ovarian ultrasound data and predict cycle dynamics. Their platform supports clinics with real-time insights on follicular status and embryology workload—enhancing treatment precision and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.cycleclarity.com.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, July 24, 2025 | TIME

Location: Mill District Spaces, 233 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/infertility-inner-circle-presents-walk-of-hope-for-world-ivf-day-tickets-1425031400279

Walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Join a team, fundraise, or simply show up in support of the 1 in 6 people who face infertility. Together, we walk with—and for—hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

