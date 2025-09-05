Cycle Clarity to Showcase AI Ultrasound Standardization Platform at ASRM 2025 in San Antonio

Multiplying What Matters with AI — Time, Talent, and Families Built Different operators, same clarity. Visit Booth #1359, Oct. 25–29

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Clarity, a leader in ultrasound standardization for IVF practices, announced it will exhibit at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting in San Antonio from October 25–29, 2025, at Booth #1359. This year, Cycle Clarity is unveiling its event theme: Multiplying What Matters with AI—Time, Talent, and Families Built.

Attendees will also get a first look at Cycle Clarity’s newest platform update—an exclusive advancement not available on any other solution in the market. This breakthrough offers a level of interactivity and control that will redefine how clinics engage with ultrasound imaging.

“Clinics tell us the hardest part of scaling care is ensuring consistency across providers and locations,” said Dr. John Schnorr, founder of Cycle Clarity. “Cycle Clarity brings guided, standardized workflows and clear, immediate reports so teams can move faster with confidence—without adding chaos or equipment. With our newest release, we’re taking ultrasound standardization into an entirely new era.”

Why IVF clinics are visiting Booth #1359:

- Operator-to-operator consistency: Guided, standardized workflows help reduce variability across sonographers and providers so patients get the same high-quality experience across teams and sites.

- Time back to staff: Fewer manual steps and clearer outputs reduce rework and back-and-forth—freeing time for patient care, not paperwork.

- Instant insights: From scan to structured report, clinics can move faster with clarity and confidence.

- Built for real clinic realities: Easy on-boarding and training support help new operators ramp quickly without slowing the day.

- Next-gen ultrasound: Cycle Clarity is debuting a first-of-its-kind advancement that sets a new standard for AI-powered fertility imaging.

What you’ll see at the booth:

- Guided product walk-throughs of Cycle Clarity’s ultrasound workflow—from on-boarding to reporting.

- Real-world use cases from busy IVF clinics showing how teams standardize follicle measurements, streamline ultrasounds, and support decision-making with consistent data.

- Workflow mapping to identify where Cycle Clarity can reduce variability, save time, and smooth handoffs between sonographers, nurses, and physicians.

- A first-hand look at how Cycle Clarity continues to push ultrasound forward with AI-driven innovation.



Built for programs of any size:

- Cycle Clarity is ideal for multi-site, high-throughput IVF programs as well as smaller clinics seeking to optimize current staff and processes. Benefits include:

Standardized ultrasound & follicle tracking: Consistent measurements and outputs that make cross-site collaboration simpler.

- Cleaner communication: Structured findings that plug into existing processes and make it easier to align treatment decisions.

- Scalable training: Tools and guidance that shorten ramp time and support quality across new or rotating staff.

Event details:

Conference: ASRM Annual Meeting 2025

Dates: October 25–29, 2025

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Find us: Booth #1359

Plan ahead: Prefer a dedicated slot? Book a demo and we’ll tailor a 1:1 walk-through to your workflow.

About Cycle Clarity

Cycle Clarity is an AI ultrasound standardization platform built for the realities of modern IVF care. By guiding operators through consistent workflows and generating structured, decision-ready reports, Cycle Clarity helps clinics reduce variability, accelerate follicular monitoring, and reclaim time—across sites, shifts, and staffing models.

Legal Disclaimer:

