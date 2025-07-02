From $13M Business Turnaround to Global Impact: How Peggy Crane Found Her Next Chapter with Prosperity Of Life
Peggy Crane, former aged care business owner turned global mentor, now leads a thriving online business through Prosperity Of Life
From a $13M business exit to a life by design — Peggy and Paul Crane now run their global business from anywhere, including the beach.
"We traded boardrooms for beach walks — and built a business that gives us both purpose and freedom.'
Prosperity Of Life expands global mentoring as seasoned entrepreneur Peggy Crane brings decades of business success into the online personal development space.
Among those helping shape this next chapter is seasoned entrepreneur Peggy Crane, whose life and leadership journey has been grounded in business from the start.
“I’ve been surrounded by traditional business all my life,” says Crane. “My parents were business owners, and it’s no surprise I landed here. But what I’ve created with Prosperity Of Life feels more aligned, more purpose-driven, and more freeing than anything I’ve done before.”
A Legacy of Business — Reinvented
Peggy’s entrepreneurial roots run deep. In her early career, she stepped into the role of Facility Manager at a family-owned aged care facility — helping turn a derelict property, purchased for $1 million, into a thriving enterprise that sold less than a decade later for $13 million. She managed over 75 staff and a 24-hour operation, ultimately playing a key role in preparing the business for sale by sourcing the buyer herself.
At the same time, Peggy and her husband Paul co-founded and operated The Pizza Lounge, a highly successful hospitality business they built over 14 years before selling it for a strong profit. From there, Peggy paused to focus on motherhood, while Paul launched a successful engineering company.
It was only after returning to corporate life — and feeling the familiar pull of limitation — that Peggy discovered Prosperity Of Life, a global online business model in the personal development space.
“I knew I didn’t want to go back to building something that owned me,” she says. “I wanted time, freedom, purpose — and something I could grow around my life.”
PRAXIS Launches Live Global Mentoring Led by Shane Krider
Beginning July 2025, all existing and future clients of PRAXIS — Prosperity Of Life’s signature mindset and personal transformation program — will gain access to a live, interactive weekly mentoring series led by co-founder and renowned teacher Shane Krider.
“PRAXIS removes self-doubt, thought by thought and word by word,” said Krider. “This new series is designed to help people go deeper, take action, and create tangible change in their lives.”
The live sessions will be available at no additional cost and are expected to attract participants globally from North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
Choosing Impact Over Retirement
Today, Peggy runs her high-profit online business part-time — often from the back of her boat — while continuing to raise her family, travel, and grow her investment portfolio across property, shares, and crypto.
Her highest profit month to date exceeds $60,000 AUD, and her annual earnings are well into the multiple six figures. But for Peggy, it’s not just about the numbers.
“I could have retired,” she says. “But I didn’t want to. This business gives me energy. It gives me meaning. I love mentoring others to see what’s possible when you align your life with purpose.”
About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development company founded by Shane Krider, Rachel Krider, and Greg Strom. The company delivers transformational education, leadership mentoring, and a high-profit online business model. Serving clients in over 100 countries, Prosperity Of Life empowers individuals to live with intention, earn with integrity, and grow into the leaders they were born to be.
To learn more about Prosperity Of Life and the PRAXIS personal development program, visit www.prosperityoflife.com.
KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY
Prosperity Of Life
+1 (480) 522 1024
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.