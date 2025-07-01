Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast-expanding minimal residual disease testing market has made significant strides in recent years; ballooning from $1.59 billion in 2024 to project a rise to $1.81 billion in 2025. Representing an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%, this increase can be largely ascribed to advancements in cancer research, the necessity for monitoring progression and response to treatment, clinical evidence, regulatory support, and improvements in patient outcomes.

What Does The Future Hold For The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market?

In the coming years, expect the minimal residual disease testing market size to continue its rapid ascent, poised as it is to swell to $2.96 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Areas that will contribute to this growth through the forecast period encompass an upswing in cancer incidence, therapeutic advancements, precision medicine trends, a shift towards early detection, and integrated healthcare systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9970&type=smp

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Growth?

A key driver fueling the rise of the minimal residual disease testing market is the widespread prevalence of cancer. Characterized by a few body cells growing out of control and invading other bodily regions, cancer stages are primarily detected through minimal residual disease testing. This highly sensitive method helps detect cancer cells in the human body and aids in forestalling the disease at an early stage, thus giving a significant boost to the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimal-residual-disease-testing-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market?

Key industry players operational in this domain include, Natera Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, GRAIL LLC, Veracyte Inc., Cergentis B.V, Mdxhealth SA, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, OPKO Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and PerkinElmer Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

Recent emerging trends involve major companies launching cancer research testing solutions to ramp up detection sensitivity, sharpen treatment monitoring, and pioneer precision medicine approaches for superior patient outcomes. One such innovation is the IDT Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel, a targeted next-generation sequencing assay designed to detect gene fusions and mutations in solid tumors and aid in precision oncology and treatment decision-making.

How Is The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmented?

The minimal residual disease testing market is segmented based on test type, technology, application, and end user. The test type is categorized into DNA-based test, RNA-based test, and Immunological Test. The technology is branched into Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, and Other Technologies. By application, the market is segmented into Hematological Malignancies, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors and Other Applications; and by end users, into Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market?

In terms of regional uptake, North America demonstrated the largest market share in 2024, with the other regions encompassed in the minimal residual disease testing market report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-plasma-global-market-report

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-developments-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leveraging 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.