Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

How Big Is The Global Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market Expected To Grow?

The progressive evolution in the automotive sector, featuring technologies such as automated driving capabilities and electrification of vehicles, has fueled substantial growth in the automotive steer-by-wire system market. This growth can be witnessed in its journey from a modest market size of $2.73 billion in 2024 to an impressive $2.96 billion in 2025, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth during this historic period can be attributed to a combination of factors including government support for EV infrastructure, the emergence of automotive startups, rising awareness around vehicle safety, and a surge in shared mobility models accompanied by an increasing demand for an enhanced driving experience.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market?

Favorable projections indicate that the automotive steer-by-wire system market isn't planning to hit the brakes anytime soon. The market size is forecasted to surge forward, reaching $4.02 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7.9%. This anticipated growth can be traced back to the ongoing expansion of electric vehicles, an increased focus on vehicle lightweighting, and an expansion of urban transport networks. Alongside, shorter vehicle development cycles and an uptick in fleet electrification by corporates further underscore the future growth of this market. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period include integration with ADAS and autonomous driving, advanced sensor integration, redundant system architecture, enhanced vehicle dynamics control, and the development of fail-operational systems.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market?

A significant driver propelling the rise in the automotive steer-by-wire system market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. These automobiles, charged by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries, serve as a greener alternative to traditional vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines fueled by gasoline or diesel. The rise of electric vehicles is primarily rooted in growing environmental concerns, given that they produce zero tailpipe emissions, thus reducing air pollution and combating climate change. Automotive steer-by-wire systems, being a necessity for electric vehicles, support advanced vehicle architectures by eliminating mechanical linkages. This, in turn, enables greater design flexibility and seamless integration with autonomous driving technologies. Evidence of this growth can be seen in November 2023, when the percentage of new light-duty vehicle sales that were battery-electric vehicles BEVs increased to 17.7%, according to the US-based government agency, the Energy Information Administration.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market Share?

The automotive steer-by-wire system market is a multi-player arena including prominent players such as Nissan Motor Corporation, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Schaeffler Group, Analog Devices Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, NSK Ltd, Mando Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Canoo Inc., Delphi Technologies PLC, and REE Automotive Ltd. These companies not only maintain a prominent presence in the automotive market but also heavily contribute to its dynamic expansion.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market?

Trends in the automotive steer-by-wire system market highlight an industry-wide focus on developing technologically advanced solutions such as state-of-the-art steering systems. These systems reduce vehicle wear and tear, leading to lower maintenance costs and an improved overall vehicle longevity. As a case in point, Titan Motorsport and Automotive Engineering, a UK-based automotive company, made headlines in September 2023 with the launch of a high-tech steer-by-wire system, tailoring systems from initial prototypes to full production runs.

How Is The Global Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market Segmented?

The market, as covered in this report, is segmented by component, technology, vehicle type, and end-user.

Components include:

1 Electronic Control Units ECUs

2 Steering Actuators

3 Feedback Motors

4 Angular Sensors

5 Other Components

By technology, it embraces Backup Mechanical and Pure Electronic systems while by vehicle type, it includes Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Electric Vehicles. Lastly, end-users of this market are Original Equipment Manufacturers and the Aftermarket.

What Are The Leading Region In The Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market?

Geographically, the dominance of Europe can be noticed as the largest region in the automotive steer-by-wire system market in 2024, while an exciting future lies ahead for Asia-Pacific as it is poised to be the fastest-growing region.

