The Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company's Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Market Expected To Grow?

The automatic blow moulding machine market has seen remarkable progress in recent years. The growth from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1% is an evident proof. The underlining reasons responsible for this notable growth can be traced back to the rising demand for plastic packaging in food and beverages, escalated usage of blow-molded products in household-based applications, and expanding consumption of personal care products contained in plastic bottles. The increment in bottled water consumption, along with growing use of light weight plastic containers in logistics, have also contributed significantly to the historic period's growth.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking at the years ahead, the automatic blow moulding machine market is forecasted to continue its steady progress. The market is expected to rise to $2.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The forecast period's growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, and the use of plastic containers in the pharmaceutical industry becoming more prevalent. Factors such as urbanization and lifestyle changes in developing nations, expansion of e-commerce, and high consumption of ready-to-drink beverages in PET bottles are also aiding the market's growth during the forecasted period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Market?

The driving force responsible for this increasing growth in the automatic blow moulding machine market going forward is the escalating need for sustainable packaging solutions. These refer to packaging materials and systems specially designed to minimize environmental footprints by using renewable, recyclable, or biodegradable materials. Their intent to reduce waste and to promote efficient resource use is only growing more potent due to mounting environmental concerns, the urgency to cut down plastic waste, and strick government regulations.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Market Share?

The industry's key players include Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S.C., KHS GmbH, Akei Holdings Co. Ltd., Nissei ASB Machine, Uniloy Inc., PET Technologies and many more. A glimpse at the emerging trends reveals how these leading companies are focusing on innovative solutions such as all-electric extrusion blow molding systems to enhance efficiency and flexibility.

How Is The Global Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Market Segmented?

The segmentation of this market includes:

- By Type – Fully Automatic Blow Moulding Machine, Semi-Automatic Blow Moulding Machine

- By Machine Type – Single-Stage Blow Molding Machines, Two-Stage Blow Molding Machines, Hybrid Blow Molding Machines

- By Technology Type – Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Reheat Blow Molding

- By End-User Industry – Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics And Personal Care

What Are The Leading Region In The Automatic Blow Moulding Machine Market?

In the year 2024, North America was the largest region in the automatic blow moulding machine market. However, the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to overtake as the fastest growing in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automatic blow moulding machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

