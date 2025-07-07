Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products-Eye Care Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products-Eye Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market Expected To Grow?

The over-the-counter otc products-eye care market has been on an impressive growth trajectory in recent years, expanding from $31.17 billion in 2024 to $34.08 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This robust growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of digital eye strain, the growing geriatric population worldwide, rising awareness regarding eye health and hygiene, the trend towards self-medication, and the burgeoning availability of OTC products via both retail and e-commerce channels.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

However, the market is not slowing down. It is anticipated to experience further significant growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a surge to $48.08 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The future growth can be linked to several determinants. Urban pollution and allergens are on the rise, lifestyle-related eye conditions are becoming ever more prevalent, and there is a growing adoption of preventive eye care. Additionally, key players in the industry are continuing to innovate and ramp up marketing efforts, which, coupled with the surge in demand from emerging economies, is propelling the market forward. The forecast period is also predicted to see numerous trends, such as advancements in preservative-free formulations, the integration of digital health tools with eye care products, technology-driven packaging innovations, developments in nanotechnology-based eye care solutions, and advancements in artificial tear and lubricant formulations.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market?

A significant external driver of the OTC products-eye care market is the rising digital screen exposure. As the world grows increasingly digital, with remote work and online communication becoming essential, the time spent viewing screens on devices such as computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets is on the rise. This digital screen exposure, in turn, is catalyzing the growth of the OTC eye care products market. The solutions offered by the industry soothe dryness, reduce irritation, and maintain ocular hydration caused by prolonged screen time. To illustrate the significance of this factor, a report in October 2024 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, found that between July 2021 and December 2023, over half of teenagers aged 12–17 50.4% spent 4 or more hours daily on screens, while 22.8% averaged 3 hours, 17.8% spent 2 hours, 6.1% had 1 hour, and only 3.0% engaged with screens for less than an hour each day.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market Share?

Top companies operating in the over-the-counter OTC products-eye care market include AbbVie, Novartis AG, Alcon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Perrigo Company plc, Bausch + Lomb, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Rohto Pharmaceutical, GlenMark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ocusoft Inc., Medicom Healthcare, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., Himalaya Wellness Company, Grevis Pharmaceuticals, TearRestore Inc., Théa Pharma Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market?

These companies are making bold strides in the industry, focusing on the development of cutting-edge products like OTC eye drops designed to enhance moisture retention and provide long-lasting relief from common eye irritations. For example, in August 2024, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% OTC, in the US market. This innovative product caters to the increasing demand for allergy eye drops, offering a competitive alternative to Pataday Twice Daily Relief.

How Is The Global Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market Segmented?

The market itself is incredibly diverse, encompassing a broad range of products and applications. Key market segments include contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ocular health products, and other products. These are distributed via hospitals and clinics, retail stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. The application of OTC eye care products ranges from dry eye treatment and allergy relief to infection prevention and treatment, vision support, and post-procedure eye comfort.

What Are The Leading Region In The Over-The-Counter OTC Products-Eye Care Market?

North America stood as the largest region in the over-the-counter OTC products-eye care market in 2024, but growth is evidenced across numerous geographical locations. This report covers a wide span of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

