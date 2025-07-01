Patent Analytics Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

Patent Analytics Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Patent Analytics Market Expected To Grow?

According to The Business Research Company's latest report, the patent analytics market, currently standing at $1.07 billion as per 2024 figures, will witness a swift rise to $1.20 billion in 2025. This rise equates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.5%. The significant drivers for this precipitous growth during the historical period include increasing demand for advanced technologies, the integration of AI and big data, and a surge in the number of patent filings. There's also a growing trend of research and development initiatives and heightened demand for professional intellectual property solutions.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Patent Analytics Market?

Over the next few years, the patent analytics market is set to expand further to $1.90 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. This forecasted growth can be primarily attributed to rising patent filings, escalating patent litigation, a shift towards digitalization across industries and a surge in demand for customized services, alongside increasing research and development investments. Major trends shaping this period include the growing adoption of AI-based patent analytics, a heightened focus on IP protection, rising adoption of cloud computing and patent filings propelling the demand for patent monitoring. Furthermore, technological advancements in information and communication are driving force behinds this growth.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Patent Analytics Market?

Aiming to explain these key drivers, let's delve deeper into patent filings. The process refers to submitting applications to secure legal rights for an invention which grants the applicant exclusive ownership and protection for a specified period. The increasing number of patent filings is fuelled by several factors, such as increased R&D investment, growing IP awareness, and patent trolls. Patent analytics aids in identifying prior art, assessing patentability, and drafting robust claims to strengthen patent filing strategies, essentially acting as the backbone of the industry's growth trajectory.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Patent Analytics Market Share?

Leading the way in the patent analytics market are key industry players such as Clarivate Plc, LexisNexis, IP.com, Patsnap, Anaqua Inc., TechInsights Inc., QUESTEL SAS, Sagacious IP, MaxVal Group Inc., RPX Corporation, Wynne-Jones IP Ltd., Ocean Tomo LLC, Minesoft Ltd., IDTechEx Limited, Excelon IP, Coller IP, Harrity & Harrity LLP, Patent iNSIGHT Pro, IPlytics GmbH, Dolcera, PatSeer Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Their presence and initiatives in the sector are driving further innovation and adoption of patent analytics globally.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Patent Analytics Market?

To keep ahead in this competitive market, major companies are increasingly focusing on developing advanced AI-powered patent search solutions. These enhance decision-making in intellectual property management, streamlining and automating patent database searches, and enabling users to efficiently identify relevant patents, track innovation trends, and assess patentability with precision.

How Is The Global Patent Analytics Market Segmented?

The report segments the patent analytics market as below:

- By Component: Solutions, Services

- By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

- By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises SMEs

- By Application: Competitive Intelligence, Technology Landscape Analysis, Patent Valuation, Litigation Support

- By End-User: Corporates, Research Organizations, Intellectual Property Firms, Government Agencies

Further sub-segments include:

- By Solutions: Patent Search And Analytics Software, Patent Valuation Solutions, Competitive Intelligence Solutions, Patent Mapping And Landscape Tools, IP Portfolio Management Solutions

- By Services: Patent Search Services, Patent Licensing And Monetization Services, Patent Litigation Support Services, Patent Strategy And Consulting Services, Patent Filing And Prosecution Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Patent Analytics Market?

Diving into regional insights, in 2024, North America stood as the largest market for patent analytics market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The report provides comprehensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Detailed analysis is included for countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

