Employment survey for March - May 2025

MACAU, June 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) for March - May 2025 remained the same as in the previous period (February - April 2025).

The labour force living in Macao (380,200) and total employment (373,000) decreased by 400 and 200 respectively from the previous period; meanwhile, the number of employed residents (282,200) rose by 300. Analysed by industry, employed residents in the Construction sector increased, while that in Financial Activities decreased.

Number of unemployed residents was 7,200, and the majority of those searching for a new job were previously engaged in Retail Trade, the Construction sector and Gaming sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 1.8 percentage points to 8.4% of the unemployed residents.

The general underemployment rate (1.6%) and the underemployment rate of local residents (2.1%) went up by 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively over the previous period. Number of underemployed residents (6,000) increased by 800, and most of them were working in the Construction sector and Real Estate & Business Activities.

In comparison with March - May 2024, the general labour force participation rate (66.6%) and the labour force participation rate of local residents (61.3%) decreased by 0.8 and 0.7 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 106,400 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force (approx. 486,500) decreased by 300 from the previous period.