DAVID GHIYAM TO HOST ALL-DAY TRANSFORMATIONAL SEMINAR ‘MANIFESTING YOUR SOUL’S DESTINY’ IN PARIS JULY 13

PARIS , FRANCE, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, France, June 30th, 2025 – David Ghiyam, globally recognized spiritual teacher and Co-Founder of MaryRuth Organics, today announced the launch of Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny, an immersive one-day seminar taking place July 13th at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile. The event coincides with the eve of France’s National Day, symbolizing a powerful celebration of freedom, transformation, and personal empowerment.Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny offers attendees a fresh, dynamic approach to ancient Kabbalistic wisdom, providing practical tools to break limiting beliefs and manifest abundance across all areas of life from relationships to business success. Participants can expect new content, deep insights, interactive Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations designed to help overcome personal challenges and unlock their highest potential.“As we approach France’s National Day, a time that honors liberty and collective evolution, this event serves as a call for personal freedom and transformation,” said David Ghiyam. “Our mission is to make ancient spiritual wisdom accessible and practical for everyone, regardless of background or belief, so that we can all live more meaningful, abundant lives.”More than 300 participants, including entrepreneurs, creatives, and seekers from across Europe and beyond, are expected to attend in-person, fostering a community united by the pursuit of personal growth and collective evolution.To register and purchase tickets, please visitFor press interested in attending the summit, please email:Team@meganpormer.com###ABOUT David Ghiyam:David Ghiyam is the Co-Founder of MaryRuth’s, one of the largest and leading health and wellness brands in the world. David helped scale MaryRuth Organics to over 500,000 points of distribution in over 180 countries while achieving unicorn status with no outside funding. The brand has been profitable since day one and has experienced massive growth with a projected revenue of $600 million by end of 2025 . David is also one of the leading speakers in the world on spirituality and business consciousness. Utilizing his knowledge of the wisdom of Kabbalah and experience creating a global brand, David has given more than 2,000 live seminars to over 1 million people throughout the US and internationally.

