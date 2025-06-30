World’s Premier AI Conference, World AI Show– Indonesia 2025, Arrives in Jakarta to Power Southeast Asia’s AI Revolution

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global business events and consulting giant, Trescon, is set to host the 45th global edition of the World AI Show on 8–9 July 2025 at the JW Marriott, Jakarta, marking a landmark platform for Indonesia’s digital transformation journey. With less than two weeks to go, the summit is already shaping up to be a cornerstone moment in Southeast Asia’s AI development, bringing together national leaders, global technology enterprises, emerging startups, and visionary thinkers who are collectively driving the future of artificial intelligence in the region.This edition is more than just a continuation of a prestigious global series—it is a pivotal opportunity for Indonesia. As national frameworks such as Stranas KA and Vision 2045 gain momentum, the World AI Show – Indonesia offers a strategic platform for dialogue, investment, and cross-sector partnerships aimed at enabling scalable, responsible AI adoption aligned with national goals.A Global Platform Backed by Industry PowerhousesThe World AI Show Indonesia 2025 is backed by a powerful ecosystem of global and regional technology leaders, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for delegates and participants. The sponsor lineup is headlined by two of the world’s largest cloud service providers:Gold Sponsors:– Alibaba Cloud|Blue Power Technology– Tencent Cloud– UCLOUD Global– ASIXBronze Sponsor:– IDStar, a fast-growing IT solutions provider with strong regional expertise.The exhibition floor will showcase innovative solutions from Intiva, Kouventa, Fastra, Inoventi, Nusantech, Tictag, InsightGenie, and Mekari, offering cutting-edge technologies in AI, data intelligence, automation, enterprise transformation, smart cities, and digital infrastructure.These partnerships ensure that World AI Show delivers not only global visibility but also meaningful outcomes for sponsors, partners, and delegates through curated networking, media exposure, and access to decision-makers.Adding to the show’s credibility are high-impact collaborations with influential national and international partners, including:BritCham Indonesia, KUMPUL, STARFINDO (Asosiasi StartUp for Industri Indonesia), APDI, APAII, and Tamilar startup. Together, they bring deep networks and strategic alignment to ensure this platform drives measurable progress across both public and private sectors.The two-day summit promises a high-value experience with a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and impact. The agenda is thoughtfully curated to address both immediate industry needs and long-term strategic goals. Key themes include Strategic Focus on Indonesia's 2045 AI-Driven Digital Economy, scaling it to its 10x potential, covering all bases with strategic insights from Enterprise to Ecosystem, High collaborations, high-impact revolutionary and thought-provoking ideas within AI advancements. Each session is designed to offer practical insights, policy alignment, and real-world use cases to accelerate implementation across sectors.Attendees can expect a diverse range of sessions, including:Responsible AI and ethical deploymentGenAI’s role in enhancing enterprise productivityAI-powered financial services and fraud detectionCybersecurity and data privacy in the AI eraFuture of work and AI-led workforce transformationDistinguished Speakers Driving the DialogueThis year’s speaker line-up features a strong representation from both the public and private sectors, including:Prof. Hammam Riza, President, KORIKAMadame Hj. Diana Dewi, SE, Chairwoman, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta)Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman, APDI / KADIN JakartaVincent Henry Iswara, CEO, DANA IndonesiaRestu Kresnadi, Chief Data Officer, Kalbe FarmaSonny Supriyadi, Chief Data Officer, MaybankWilbertus Darmadi, CIO, Toyota Astra MotorRenaldi Tjahaya, Chief Digital Officer, Kawan Lama GroupYudhistira Nugraha, Head of Centre for Data & IT, Ministry of Education and CultureAnindio Daneswara, SVP of IT & Digital, PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) TbkLeaders from Tiket.com, PT Semen Indonesia, ID Food, Sinar Mas Land, Meratus, and more will also contribute to key sessions, ensuring deep cross-sector engagement.FutureTech World Cup: The Spotlight on InnovationA key highlight of the summit is the FutureTech World Cup, to be held on 9 July 2025 at the JW Marriott, Jakarta. This live pitch competition will feature ten high-potential startups from across Asia, each selected for their innovation, scalability, and impact in sectors such as:Artificial IntelligenceSmart Cities & Urban TechFinTech & Digital InfrastructureHealthTech & BioAIClimate Tech & SustainabilityThese startups will pitch before an elite jury of regional investment leaders:Navas Ebin Muhammed, MD & Head of APAC, Mars Growth Capital (Singapore)Wiljadi Tan, Managing Partner, Protemus Capital (Indonesia)Derisa Zahara, VP of Value Creation, AC Ventures (Indonesia)Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro, Partner, Antler (Indonesia)Eddy Gunawan, IT Security Expert, PT Pertamina (Persero)The competition provides not just visibility but a strategic entry point into Southeast Asia’s innovation economy. The winning startup will also advance to the Grand Finale at the Dubai AI Festival 2026, giving them a truly global stage.Positioned at the crossroads of innovation, regulation, and industry transformation, World AI Show – Indonesia 2025 is not just a conference—it is a strategic catalyst for collaboration, policymaking, and technological progress in the ASEAN region.From building public-private partnerships to facilitating investor-ready pitches and enabling AI adoption across sectors, this summit is where Indonesia’s AI future takes shape.“Indonesia’s AI journey demands both innovation and wisdom. Through KORIKA’s leadership, we are shaping an ecosystem that reflects our national values while advancing technological progress. The World AI Show is a platform of both opportunity and responsibility—a chance to ensure our digital transformation is inclusive and impactful,” said Prof. Hammam Riza, President of KORIKA.Now is the time to position your organisation at the core of Indonesia’s AI movement. Be part of the conversations—and the outcomes—that will define the region’s digital economy for years to come.For complimentary delegate passes, click here About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm specializing in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, expos, investor connect, and consulting services. For more information, visit: www.tresconglobal.com For sponsorship opportunities, speaking slots, or delegate access, please contact:Shrikanth PrabhuCommercial Directorprabhu@tresconglobal.com+91 86601 15892

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.