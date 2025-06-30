ProHance Showcases RCM Innovation and Workforce Transformation at HFMA 2025

Team ProHance at HFMA Annual Conference 2025 Team ProHance at HFMA Annual Conference 2025 Team ProHance at HFMA Conference 2025

Demonstrated 33% capacity gains, $100K in savings, and $88K productivity boost—ProHance highlights real-world impact of analytics in healthcare RCM.

HFMA 2025 provided an ideal platform to connect with decision-makers across the healthcare finance ecosystem” — Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP – Americas, ProHance

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, concluded its successful participation at HFMA 2025, where it engaged with healthcare finance leaders and industry innovators on the evolving role of data in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).The ProHance team was present at Booth #645, and demonstrated how its platform is delivering measurable outcomes for healthcare organizations. Case studies highlighted a 33% improvement in case handling capacity, $100,000 in annual overtime cost savings, and $88,000 in productivity gains within just five months, offering a compelling narrative of operational transformation powered by actionable insights.“HFMA 2025 provided an ideal platform to connect with decision-makers across the healthcare finance ecosystem,” said Khiv Singh, Senior VP, Growth & Country Head – Americas, ProHance. “The conversations we had reaffirmed the increasing demand for data-driven RCM strategies that balance performance optimization with cost control.”The ProHance booth drew strong engagement, led by its team of Khiv Singh, Scott Wilson, and Wes Gunn, who facilitated deep-dive discussions on workforce optimization, process visibility, and performance metrics. Their interactions underscored a growing industry focus on leveraging analytics to address the complexity of RCM and workforce management in healthcare.ABOUT PROHANCEEmpower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.net ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

