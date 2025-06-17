ProHance Champions the Balance of Efficiency and Experience at HR SSOW Florida 2025

Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP – US, ProHance at HR SSOW, Florida Richard R. and Sanjay Mishra at HR SSOW 2025 Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP – US, ProHance, hosting a thought-provoking roundtable on “Humanizing Shared Services: Balancing Efficiency, Employee Experience, and Retention Richard R. at HR SSOW Florida

ProHance showcases AI-powered insights and productivity tools driving agile, data-led transformation at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Florida.

The future of HR shared services lies in achieving harmony between productivity and empathy” — Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP – US, ProHance

ST PETERSBERG, FL, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, sponsored this year’s HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (HR SSOW), from June 2–4. The event brought together global HR leaders and transformation experts to explore the evolving landscape of shared services and the critical role of human-centric strategies in the future of work.On Day 1, Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP – US, ProHance, hosted a thought-provoking roundtable on “Humanizing Shared Services: Balancing Efficiency, Employee Experience, and Retention.” Singh unveiled ProHance’s Four Quadrant Framework, designed to help organizations evaluate where they stand on the efficiency-experience axis. He also introduced the innovative Retention Risk Index (RRI) — a model powered by actionable analytics that helps enterprises identify and mitigate talent risk in real time.“The future of HR shared services lies in achieving harmony between productivity and empathy,” said Khiv Singh. “With ProHance, organizations no longer have to choose between operational performance and employee satisfaction — our platform empowers them to deliver both, backed by clarity and purpose-driven data.”From dynamic booth engagements to strategic client conversations, ProHance's presence at HR SSOW highlighted its continued commitment to supporting HR teams with intelligent, agile, and people-first workforce solutions.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, follow us on Linkedin for updates or log onto www.prohance.net. ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.