Course Authoring Software Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

How Is The Course Authoring Software Market Growing And What Drives This Growth?

The course authoring software market size has seen an exponential increase in recent years, from $1.36 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.64 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.7%. The growth in the historic period is largely driven by the rise of E-learning platforms, a greater emphasis on accessibility standards, an expansion of online education programs, and an increase in the demand for tailor-made authoring solutions and remote training solutions.

Is The Course Authoring Software Market Expected To Continue Its Growth In Future?

Moving forward, the course authoring software market is expected to continue its exponential growth, estimated to reach $3.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period is driven by the growing emphasis on continuous learning and upskilling, increasing demand for authoring tools, continued expansion of microlearning initiatives, an increasing adoption of adaptive learning systems, and heightened integration of artificial intelligence.

What Role Does E-Learning Play In The Growth Of The Course Authoring Software Market?

The growing demand for E-learning is expected to propel the growth of this market. E-learning, a method of delivering education and training via digital technology over the internet, has seen a rise in demand due to improved access, flexibility, and technological advancements. Course authoring software allows educators and trainers to develop content remotely, thus increasing accessibility and flexibility, which in turn improves engagement and learning outcomes.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Course Authoring Software Market?

Among the major players operating in this market are Adobe Inc., Instructure Inc., Seismic, Articulate Global Inc., TechSmith Corporation, Brainshark Inc., Litmos US, L.P, Easygenerator B.V., iSpring Solutions Inc., LearnWorlds Ltd., Alchemy Insights Inc., ELB Learning, Lessonly Inc., dominKnow Inc., Teachable Inc., ISEAZY, Gomo Learning, Udutu Course Authoring, Elucidat Ltd., and Atomi Systems Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Course Authoring Software Market?

Companies in this market are striving to gain a competitive edge by developing advanced tools like the Coursera Course Builder. This innovative AI-powered application automatically decides and sets up course content including the overall course structure, descriptions, readings, assignments, and glossaries, based on prompts from its human authors.

How Is The Course Authoring Software Market Segmented?

The course authoring software market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 By Type: On Premises, Cloud-Based

2 By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based, One-Time License

3 By End-User: Educational Institutes, Enterprises

Subsegments include:

1 By On-Premises: Installed Software Solutions, Local Hosting Options, Customizable On-Premises Platforms, Enterprise-Level Deployments

2 By Cloud-Based: SaaS Software As A Service Platforms, Subscription-Based Cloud Solutions, Collaborative Cloud Authoring Tools, Cloud-Hosted Learning Management System LMS Integrations

Which Regions And Countries Are Covered In The Course Authoring Software Market?

North America was the largest region in this market in 2024. The regions covered in the course authoring software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

