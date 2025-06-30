Lab Consumables Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Lab Consumables Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lab Consumables Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Why Is The Lab Consumables Market Size Growing?

The lab consumables market size has experienced robust growth in recent years, believed to be fueled by rising demand for personalized medicine, increased adoption of genomics and proteomics, growth in clinical diagnostic testing, and mounting investments in life sciences research. From a size of $13.14 billion in 2024, the market will grow to $14.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the following years, the lab consumables market size is expected to maintain this strong growth trajectory. It's projected to reach $17.97 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is anticipated due to an increased focus on precision medicine, rising demand for high-throughput screening, growing investment in drug discovery and development, increasing adoption of automation in laboratories, and rising government funding for research activities. Major trends influencing this growth include advancement in lab-on-a-chip technologies, advanced materials for improved consumable durability, innovation in sustainable and eco-friendly consumables, integration of digital technologies with lab workflows, and innovation in 3D-printed lab consumables.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Lab Consumables Market?

The global increase in chronic diseases is a significant catalyst for the predicted upward trend in the lab consumables market. Chronic diseases, persistent health conditions that often last six months or more, require ongoing medical management. Aging populations and lifestyle factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and increased stress levels drive up chronic disease prevalence. Lab consumables enable the management of these diseases through accurate diagnostic testing, ongoing monitoring, and timely treatment adjustments—all facilitated by reliable sample collection and analysis. For instance, in June 2024, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an estimated 15.4 million Australians 61% were living with at least one long-term health condition. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver for the adoption of lab consumables.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lab Consumables Market?

Prominent companies operating within the lab consumables market include A&T Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Corning Incorporated, Avantor Performance Materials B.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Sartorius AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, and J-SCIENCE LAB Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Lab Consumables Market?

Many companies within the lab consumables market are focusing on developing sustainable lab consumables using recycled materials. These sustainable lab consumables minimize environmental impact through the use of recycled, reusable, or biodegradable materials and eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Eppendorf, a Germany-based life science company that develops and markets lab consumables, began using 'Post Consumer Recyclate' PCR polypropylene in 2024. Sourced from industrial surplus materials from contact lens production, it meets the high purity and sterility required for laboratory use. This initiative conserves fossil fuel resources and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 166 tons annually, without compromising the quality, sterility, or stability of the pipette tips.

How Is The Lab Consumables Market Segmented?

The lab consumables market can be segmented as follows:

- By Type: Reagents And Kits, Cell Imaging Consumables, General Lab Supplies

- By Product Type: Pipettes And Tips, Containers And Vials, Microplates, Filtration Products, Centrifuge Tubes And Accessories, Cryogenic Storage, Lab Gloves, Lab Disposables, Lab Labels And Markers

- By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial manufacturing, Life Science Research, Environmental Testing, Forensic Analysis, Materials Analysis

- By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, Government And Forensic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments in the market include "Reagents And Kits" with PCR Reagents, Immunoassay Kits, Molecular Biology Kits, Enzymes, And Buffers, Cell Culture Reagents, DNA Or RNA Extraction Kits, Protein Assay Kits, Staining Reagents among others. "Cell Imaging Consumables" such as Microscope Slides And Coverslips, Imaging Plates And Dishes, Fluorescent Dyes, and Probes, Cell Staining Reagents, Imaging Chambers, Culture Flasks and Plates for Imaging, Imaging Buffers and Mounting Media. "General Lab Supplies" segmenting across Pipettes And Tips, Microcentrifuge Tubes, Petri Dishes, Lab Gloves, Disposable Lab Wares, Cryogenic Vials, Filter Papers And Membranes, Storage Containers, and Racks.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Lab Consumables Market?

North America held the largest share of the lab consumables market in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions included in this market report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

